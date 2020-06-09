Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 9, 2020 | 10:19am EDT

Candlelight vigil at George Floyd's high school in Houston

Local residents and alumni of Yates high school raise their hands in solidarity during a vigil honoring George Floyd on the field he played football in Houston, Texas, June 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Alex Vidale, 12, lights a candle as hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Yates high school alumni Dida Hands takes part in vigil honoring George Floyd on the football field where Floyd played football in Houston, June 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

People attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

People attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Karolyn Williams, a alumni of Yates high school, holds a sign while taking part in a vigil honoring George Floyd on the high school field he played football in Houston, Texas, June 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Camrahn Johnson wipes a tear as hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd in Houston, Texas, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Local residents and alumni of Yates high school take part in a candlelight vigil honoring George Floyd on the high school field he played football in Houston, Texas, June 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Genesis, 7, holds onto her mother Alisha as they take part in a vigil honoring George Floyd at Yates high school in Houston, Texas, June 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Krystel Johnson, 26, poses for a portrait as hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man raises a fist as hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A woman takes her mask off as hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

People attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Candles are lit as hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo poses for a selfie as hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Yates high school alumni Camrahn Johnson (L) and Shana Miles hold up their hands during a vigil honoring George Floyd on the high school field he played football in Houston, June 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

People attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

People attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, U.S. June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A child sits on the track as hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, June 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Local resident Sariah, 13, raises her hand during a vigil honoring George Floyd on the high school field he played football in Houston, Texas, June 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

