Candlelight vigil at George Floyd's high school in Houston
Local residents and alumni of Yates high school raise their hands in solidarity during a vigil honoring George Floyd on the field he played football in Houston, Texas, June 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Alex Vidale, 12, lights a candle as hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, June 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Yates high school alumni Dida Hands takes part in vigil honoring George Floyd on the football field where Floyd played football in Houston, June 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, June 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
People attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, June 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Karolyn Williams, a alumni of Yates high school, holds a sign while taking part in a vigil honoring George Floyd on the high school field he played football in Houston, Texas, June 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Camrahn Johnson wipes a tear as hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd in Houston, Texas, June 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Local residents and alumni of Yates high school take part in a candlelight vigil honoring George Floyd on the high school field he played football in Houston, Texas, June 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Genesis, 7, holds onto her mother Alisha as they take part in a vigil honoring George Floyd at Yates high school in Houston, Texas, June 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Krystel Johnson, 26, poses for a portrait as hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, June 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A man raises a fist as hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, June 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A woman takes her mask off as hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, June 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
People attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, June 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Candles are lit as hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, June 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo poses for a selfie as hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School, June 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Yates high school alumni Camrahn Johnson (L) and Shana Miles hold up their hands during a vigil honoring George Floyd on the high school field he played football in Houston, June 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, June 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
People attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, U.S. June 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A child sits on the track as hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston, June 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Local resident Sariah, 13, raises her hand during a vigil honoring George Floyd on the high school field he played football in Houston, Texas, June 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
