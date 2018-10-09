Edition:
Candlelight vigil for limo accident victims

Mourners gather during a candlelight vigil for the victims of a limousine accident in Amsterdam, upstate New York. REUTERS/Cindy Schultz

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Mourners line the length of the Gateway Overlook Bridge during a candlelight vigil for the victims of a limousine accident, in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Cindy Schultz

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
A man, who asked not to be identified, mourns during a candlelight vigil for the victims of a limousine accident, in Amsterdam, New York. REUTERS/Cindy Schultz

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Mourners gather on the Gateway Overlook Bridge during a candlelight vigil for the victims of a limousine accident, in Amsterdam, New York. REUTERS/Cindy Schultz

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Jill Richardson Perez (C), mother of Matt Coons, mourns the loss of her son with her husband Peter Perez (L), (not the father of Matt Coons), and daughter Ashley Coons (R), sister of Matt Coons, during a candlelight vigil for the victims of a limousine accident in Amsterdam, New York. REUTERS/Cindy Schultz

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Mourners gather on the Gateway Overlook Bridge during a candlelight vigil for the victims of a limousine accident in Amsterdam, New York. REUTERS/Cindy Schultz

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Mourners pay their respects by a makeshift memorial of flowers that lie at the scene of Saturday's limousine accident in Schoharie, New York. REUTERS/Cindy Schultz

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Family members sign a banner in memory of their loved ones during a candlelight vigil for the victims of a limousine accident, in Amsterdam, New York. REUTERS/Cindy Schultz

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
A family member, who asked not to be identified, mourns during a candlelight vigil for the victims of a limousine accident in Amsterdam, New York. REUTERS/Cindy Schultz

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Mourners gather on the Gateway Overlook Bridge during a candlelight vigil for the victims of a limousine accident in Amsterdam, New York. REUTERS/Cindy Schultz

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Jill Richardson Perez (C), mother of Matt Coons, mourns the loss of her son with her husband Peter Perez (L), (not the father of Matt Coons), and daughter Ashley Coons (R), sister of Matt Coons, during a candlelight vigil for the victims of a limousine accident in Amsterdam, New York. REUTERS/Cindy Schultz

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Mourners line the length of the Gateway Overlook Bridge during a candlelight vigil for the victims of a limousine accident in Amsterdam, New York. REUTERS/Cindy Schultz

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
