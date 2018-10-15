Cannabis college: Canadian students learn to grow pot
Bill MacDonald, program coordinator of the new Commercial Cannabis Production Program at Niagara College, instructs his students inside the marijuana lab in Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario. As Canadians prepare for the legalization of recreational...more
Small marijuana plants grow in the lab. Canada will become the first industrialized nation to legalize the recreational use of cannabis on Wednesday, fulfilling a campaign promise by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals who had argued the move...more
Bill MacDonald, program coordinator of the new Commercial Cannabis Production Program at Niagara College, instructs his students on how to use light meter for the marijuana lab. Students will learn to irrigate, feed, protect, track with bar codes,...more
Students Michal Marcinkiewicz and Carson Otto measure the light in the marijuana lab at the new Commercial Cannabis Production Program at Niagara College in Ontario. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Small marijuana plants grow in a lab at the new Commercial Cannabis Production Program at Niagara College. As authorities worry Canada's legal cannabis supply may fall short of demand and fail to choke off the black market, the program is attracting...more
Students enter the shipping container which houses the marijuana lab at the new Commercial Cannabis Production Program at Niagara College. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Shipping containers house the marijuana lab at Niagara College. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Students Michal Marcinkiewicz and Carson Otto measure the blue light in the marijuana lab. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Canada's burgeoning marijuana industry has caught the attention of major retailers like Walmart's Canadian unit and other global companies, mainly in the alcohol and beverage industries, who are considering entering the market for cannabis-infused...more
One thing students at Niagara College will not be able to do is make use of their product: All the plants have to be destroyed at the end of the course. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Bill MacDonald, program coordinator of the new Commercial Cannabis Production Program at Niagara College, changes the LED lights inside the lab. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Small marijuana plants grow in a lab at the new Commercial Cannabis Production Program at Niagara College. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Bill MacDonald instructs his students. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A marijuana plant in the lab. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Students Michal Marcinkiewicz and Carson Otto measure the blue light in the lab. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A student of the new Commercial Cannabis Production Program at Niagara College inspects a plant. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Shipping containers house the lab. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Bill MacDonald instructs his students. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Bill MacDonald points to one of the plants inside the marijuana lab. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Bill MacDonald, program coordinator of the new Commercial Cannabis Production Program at Niagara College, poses inside the marijuana lab. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
