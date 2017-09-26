Edition:
Tue Sep 26, 2017

Canyon Fire in California

The Canyon Fire burns hillsides above houses in Corona, California. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

A firefighter looks out at toward the Canyon Fire as it burns hillsides in Corona, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

The Canyon Fire burns hillsides in Corona, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

The Canyon Fire burns hillsides above houses in Corona, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter dumps water on the Canyon Fire in Corona, California. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

The Canyon Fire burns hillsides in Corona, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Spectators and residents watch as the Canyon Fire burns hillsides in Corona, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

The Canyon Fire burns hillsides in Corona, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

The Canyon Fire burns hillsides in Corona, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

The Canyon Fire burns hillsides in Corona, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

The Canyon Fire burns hillsides in Corona, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

The Canyon Fire burns hillsides in Corona, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

The Canyon Fire burns hillsides above houses in Corona, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

The Canyon Fire burns hillsides above houses in Corona, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

