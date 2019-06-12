Capsized tourist boat recovered from Danube
The Mermaid, a Hungarian boat which sank in the Danube river near Margaret bridge, is moved away during a salvage operation in Budapest, Hungary, June 11, 2019. Hungarian salvage crews recovered four bodies on Tuesday as they raised the wreck of a...more
A portion of the The Mermaid is seen during a salvage operation in Budapest. The boat sank in seconds on May 29 after a large cruise liner hit it from behind under a bridge in the Hungarian capital during heavy rain. Twenty-six tourists and two...more
A view of The Mermaid during a salvage operation in Budapest. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
The Mermaid is seen through a wreath, as it is moved away during a salvage operation in Budapest. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Members of a salvage crew are seen aboard The Mermaid during a salvage operation in Budapest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
The Mermaid is moved away during a salvage operation in Budapest. REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas
Members of a salvage crew work to raise The Mermaid during a salvage operation in Budapest. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
People are watching the salvage operation of The Mermaid in Budapest. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A diver is seen aboard The Mermaid during a salvage operation in Budapest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
The Mermaid is lifted from the water during a salvage operation in Budapest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Crew members recover a body from The Mermaid during a salvage operation in Budapest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of a salvage crew work to raise The Mermaid during a salvage operation in Budapest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A portion of the The Mermaid is seen during a salvage operation in Budapest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law
Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would...
Balloons over London
Dozens of hot air balloons fill the skies over London as part of the annual Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta.
White nationalists disrupt Detroit pride parade
Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, demonstrate against the LGBTQ event Motor City Pride in Detroit.
MORE IN PICTURES
USA's record rout of Thailand at Women's World Cup
The U.S. women's national team started the defense of its Women's World Cup crown with a record-setting 13-0 victory against Thailand.
Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law
Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.
Balloons over London
Dozens of hot air balloons fill the skies over London as part of the annual Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta.
Women's World Cup: Day 4
Highlights from Day 4 at the Women's World Cup in France.
White nationalists disrupt Detroit pride parade
Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, demonstrate against the LGBTQ event Motor City Pride in Detroit.
Japan's office chair grand prix
Founded 10 years ago and inspired by Formula One and Le Mans endurance racing, the race sees teams of three battle it out on ordinary office furniture across two gruelling hours to see who can complete the most laps of the 656-foot course.
Women's World Cup: Day 3
Highlights from Day 3 at the Women's World Cup in France.
Pride worldwide
Celebrating LGBT rights around the world during Pride Month.