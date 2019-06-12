Edition:
Capsized tourist boat recovered from Danube

The Mermaid, a Hungarian boat which sank in the Danube river near Margaret bridge, is moved away during a salvage operation in Budapest, Hungary, June 11, 2019. Hungarian salvage crews recovered four bodies on Tuesday as they raised the wreck of a boat from the Danube River in Budapest, two weeks after it capsized with a group of South Korean tourists on board. REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas

Tuesday, June 11, 2019
A portion of the The Mermaid is seen during a salvage operation in Budapest. The boat sank in seconds on May 29 after a large cruise liner hit it from behind under a bridge in the Hungarian capital during heavy rain. Twenty-six tourists and two Hungarian crew died in the worst disaster on the river in half a century. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, June 11, 2019
A view of The Mermaid during a salvage operation in Budapest. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Tuesday, June 11, 2019
The Mermaid is seen through a wreath, as it is moved away during a salvage operation in Budapest. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Members of a salvage crew are seen aboard The Mermaid during a salvage operation in Budapest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, June 11, 2019
The Mermaid is moved away during a salvage operation in Budapest. REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas

Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Members of a salvage crew work to raise The Mermaid during a salvage operation in Budapest. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Tuesday, June 11, 2019
People are watching the salvage operation of The Mermaid in Budapest. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Tuesday, June 11, 2019
A diver is seen aboard The Mermaid during a salvage operation in Budapest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, June 11, 2019
The Mermaid is lifted from the water during a salvage operation in Budapest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Crew members recover a body from The Mermaid during a salvage operation in Budapest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Members of a salvage crew work to raise The Mermaid during a salvage operation in Budapest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, June 11, 2019
A portion of the The Mermaid is seen during a salvage operation in Budapest. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, June 11, 2019
