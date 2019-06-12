Capsized tourist boat recovered from Danube

A portion of the The Mermaid is seen during a salvage operation in Budapest. The boat sank in seconds on May 29 after a large cruise liner hit it from behind under a bridge in the Hungarian capital during heavy rain. Twenty-six tourists and two...more

A portion of the The Mermaid is seen during a salvage operation in Budapest. The boat sank in seconds on May 29 after a large cruise liner hit it from behind under a bridge in the Hungarian capital during heavy rain. Twenty-six tourists and two Hungarian crew died in the worst disaster on the river in half a century. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

