'Captain Marvel' premiere
Cast member Brie Larson takes photos with fans at the premiere for the movie "Captain Marvel" in Los Angeles, California, March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans attend the premiere for the movie "Captain Marvel." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn talk. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brie Larson poses. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lee Pace takes photos with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brie Larson and Mckenna Grace speak. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Samuel L. Jackson poses. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brie Larson interacts with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lee Pace and Gemma Chan pose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brie Larson poses. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A general view of the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brie Larson and Gemma Chan pose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A fan dressed as a Skrull attends the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Samuel L. Jackson signs autographs for fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson talk. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brie Larson poses at the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gemma Chan poses. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans in costume attend the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Brie Larson takes photos with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" fly over during the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
