Pictures | Tue Mar 5, 2019 | 9:40am EST

'Captain Marvel' premiere

Cast member Brie Larson takes photos with fans at the premiere for the movie "Captain Marvel" in Los Angeles, California, March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
1 / 20
Fans attend the premiere for the movie "Captain Marvel." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
2 / 20
Cast members Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn talk. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
3 / 20
Brie Larson poses. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
4 / 20
Lee Pace takes photos with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
5 / 20
Brie Larson and Mckenna Grace speak. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
6 / 20
Samuel L. Jackson poses. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
7 / 20
Brie Larson interacts with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
8 / 20
Lee Pace and Gemma Chan pose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
9 / 20
Brie Larson poses. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
10 / 20
A general view of the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
11 / 20
Brie Larson and Gemma Chan pose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
12 / 20
A fan dressed as a Skrull attends the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
13 / 20
Samuel L. Jackson signs autographs for fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
14 / 20
Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson talk. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
15 / 20
Brie Larson poses at the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
16 / 20
Gemma Chan poses. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
17 / 20
Fans in costume attend the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
18 / 20
Cast member Brie Larson takes photos with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
19 / 20
U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" fly over during the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
20 / 20
Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast