Captain Tom inspires coronavirus-hit Britain
Retired British Army Captain Tom Moore, 99, raises money for healthcare workers by attempting to walk the length of his garden one hundred times before his 100th birthday in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 15, 2020. Moore has raised more than 29...more
A crying NHS worker holds a message for Captain Tom outside the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in Liverpool, Britain, April 16, 2020. People tuned in from across the globe to watch his progress online, turning...more
Birthday cards are seen on display at Bedford School ahead of Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday on Thursday, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Bedford, Britain, April 28, 2020. Since completing his 100 laps - breaking...more
Birthday cards are seen on display at Bedford School ahead of Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday in Bedford, Britain, April 28, 2020. "It's the most amazing outpouring of love for a great man," said James Hodgson, headmaster of the Bedford School,...more
Captain Tom Moore, 99, poses in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 15, 2020. Prince Harry said in an interview that he was honoured to be an army veteran in the company of people like Moore. "Congratulations to Tom. What he's done is utterly amazing....more
British Army Captain Tom Moore is pictured in uniform, in this undated handout. "I am still amazed by the amount of kindness and generosity from the UK public who continue to give despite it being an uncertain time for many," Moore said in a...more
British Army Captain Tom Moore poses with trophies on a motorcycle in civilian clothing, in an unknown location, in this undated handout. Maytrix Group/Handout via REUTERS
Captain Tom's grandson Benjamin Ingram-Moore reads the birthday cards displayed in Bedford School ahead of his grandfather's 100th birthday, in Bedford, Britain April 27, 2020. Bedford School/via REUTERS
Scarecrows representing Captain Tom Moore and an NHS nurse are seen at the Tynedale House Residential Home in Blyth, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Birthday cards are arranged in Bedford School ahead of Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday in Bedford, Britain April 27, 2020. Bedford School/via REUTERS
Artist Rachel List poses after painting a mural of Captain Tom Moore in Pontefract, Britain, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Captain Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore speak via video-link at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital Yorkshire and the Humber in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, Britain April 21, 2020. The retired army officer was the guest of honor...more
The family of Captain Tom Moore, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and Grandchildren Benji and Georgia applaud outside his home during the Clap for our Carers campaign in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Captain Tom Moore, 99, raises money for health workers by attempting to walk the length of his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Rosie McLaughlin poses with artwork paying tribute to the NHS and Captain Tom Moore in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, April 28, 2020 REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Birthday cards are opened and sorted at Bedford School ahead of Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday in Bedford, Britain, April 28, 2020 REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Birthday cards are opened and sorted at Bedford School ahead of Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday in Bedford, Britain, April 28, 2020 REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Artwork paying tribute to the NHS and Captain Tom Moore is seen in Tamworth, Britain, April 28, 2020 REUTERS/Carl Recine
