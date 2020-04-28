Captain Tom inspires coronavirus-hit Britain

Birthday cards are seen on display at Bedford School ahead of Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday in Bedford, Britain, April 28, 2020. "It's the most amazing outpouring of love for a great man," said James Hodgson, headmaster of the Bedford School, which has taken on the mammoth task of opening and displaying the cards. The floor of the school hall has been transformed into a sea of goodwill messages, carefully curated by volunteers who have spent hours reading them over the last week. "We've had cards from all around the world, not just the UK ... we've had cards from two year olds and we've had cards from 92 year olds," Hodgson said. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Close