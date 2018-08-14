Edition:
Pictures | Tue Aug 14, 2018 | 11:55am EDT

Car hits pedestrians outside UK parliament

Forensic investigators work at the site after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Bicycles lie on the ground at the scene after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Forensic investigators work at the site after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Forensic investigators work at the site after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Armed police officers stand at a cordon after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Forensic investigators work at the site after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Bicycles lie on the ground at the scene after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A forensics investigator arrives at the scene after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police officers stand at a cordon after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police officers stand at a cordon after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Armed police officers walk past the site after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Armed police stand in the street after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Tourists pose for a picture at a police cordon on Westminster Bridge after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

