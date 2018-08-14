Car hits pedestrians outside UK parliament
Forensic investigators work at the site after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Bicycles lie on the ground at the scene after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Forensic investigators work at the site after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Forensic investigators work at the site after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Armed police officers stand at a cordon after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Forensic investigators work at the site after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Bicycles lie on the ground at the scene after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A forensics investigator arrives at the scene after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police officers stand at a cordon after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police officers stand at a cordon after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Armed police officers walk past the site after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Armed police stand in the street after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Tourists pose for a picture at a police cordon on Westminster Bridge after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
