Pictures | Sat Oct 14, 2017 | 8:45pm EDT

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

People pull the wreckage of a propeller-engine cargo plane after it crashed in the sea near the international airport in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
French soldiers and rescuers prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed in the sea. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Rescuers pull the wreckage of a cargo plane after it crashed in the sea. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Rescuers pull the wreckage of a propeller-engine cargo plane after it crashed in the sea. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Rescuers prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
People rush to pull the wreckage of a propeller-engine cargo plane is seen after it crashed in the sea. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Rescuers pull the wreckage of a cargo plane out of sea. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
People gather to look at the remains of a cargo plane that crashed in the sea. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
French soldiers and rescuers prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
French soldiers look on as they prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
The remains of the cargo plane. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Ivorian and French soldiers stand near dead bodies after a cargo plane crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
A French Gendarmerie officer urges people to stay away after a cargo plane crashed. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
French Gendarmerie officers inspect a piece removed from a cargo plane after it crashed in the sea. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
French soldiers and rescuers prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
French soldiers and rescuers prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
A rescuer carries a piece of a cargo plane after it crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
People gather to look at the remains of a cargo plane that crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
