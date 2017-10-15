Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
People pull the wreckage of a propeller-engine cargo plane after it crashed in the sea near the international airport in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan. REUTERS/Ange Aboa
French soldiers and rescuers prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed in the sea. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Rescuers pull the wreckage of a cargo plane after it crashed in the sea. REUTERS/Ange Aboa
Rescuers pull the wreckage of a propeller-engine cargo plane after it crashed in the sea. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Rescuers prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People rush to pull the wreckage of a propeller-engine cargo plane is seen after it crashed in the sea. REUTERS/Ange Aboa
Rescuers pull the wreckage of a cargo plane out of sea. REUTERS/Ange Aboa
People gather to look at the remains of a cargo plane that crashed in the sea. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
French soldiers and rescuers prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
French soldiers look on as they prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
The remains of the cargo plane. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Ivorian and French soldiers stand near dead bodies after a cargo plane crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A French Gendarmerie officer urges people to stay away after a cargo plane crashed. REUTERS/Ange Aboa
French Gendarmerie officers inspect a piece removed from a cargo plane after it crashed in the sea. REUTERS/Ange Aboa
French soldiers and rescuers prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
French soldiers and rescuers prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A rescuer carries a piece of a cargo plane after it crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People gather to look at the remains of a cargo plane that crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
