Pictures | Tue Feb 25, 2020 | 4:45pm EST

Carnival around the world

A reveller performs while attending the block party "Galo da Madrugada" during carnival festivities in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

A reveller performs while attending the block party "Galo da Madrugada" during carnival festivities in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
A reveller performs while attending the block party "Galo da Madrugada" during carnival festivities in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
Gilles of Binche throw oranges during the Binche carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event, in Binche, Belgium February 25. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Gilles of Binche throw oranges during the Binche carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event, in Binche, Belgium February 25. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Gilles of Binche throw oranges during the Binche carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event, in Binche, Belgium February 25. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Members of Unidos da Tijuca samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 25. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Members of Unidos da Tijuca samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 25. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Members of Unidos da Tijuca samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 25. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Dancers dressed as bears rest after attending a mass at Socavon church after taking part in the carnival parade in Oruro, Bolivia, February 22. REUTERS/David Mercado

Dancers dressed as bears rest after attending a mass at Socavon church after taking part in the carnival parade in Oruro, Bolivia, February 22. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Dancers dressed as bears rest after attending a mass at Socavon church after taking part in the carnival parade in Oruro, Bolivia, February 22. REUTERS/David Mercado
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy, February 9. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy, February 9. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy, February 9. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
The King of Carnival float is paraded through the crowd during the 136th Carnival parade in Nice, France, February 15. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The King of Carnival float is paraded through the crowd during the 136th Carnival parade in Nice, France, February 15. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
The King of Carnival float is paraded through the crowd during the 136th Carnival parade in Nice, France, February 15. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Revellers parade during a traditional carnival celebrating the departing winter and forthcoming spring in the village of Vortova near the east Bohemian city of Hlinsko, Czech Republic, February 22. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Revellers parade during a traditional carnival celebrating the departing winter and forthcoming spring in the village of Vortova near the east Bohemian city of Hlinsko, Czech Republic, February 22. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Revellers parade during a traditional carnival celebrating the departing winter and forthcoming spring in the village of Vortova near the east Bohemian city of Hlinsko, Czech Republic, February 22. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Carnival revelers attends the "Rosenmontag" (Rose Monday) parade in Duesseldorf, Germany February 24. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Carnival revelers attends the "Rosenmontag" (Rose Monday) parade in Duesseldorf, Germany February 24. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Carnival revelers attends the "Rosenmontag" (Rose Monday) parade in Duesseldorf, Germany February 24. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A masked reveler takes part in the carnival parade in Valletta, Malta February 23. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A masked reveler takes part in the carnival parade in Valletta, Malta February 23. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A masked reveler takes part in the carnival parade in Valletta, Malta February 23. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A carnival reveler in a traditional costume vaults on his pole during the fool jump (Narrensprung) parade in Rottweil, Germany, February 24. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A carnival reveler in a traditional costume vaults on his pole during the fool jump (Narrensprung) parade in Rottweil, Germany, February 24. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
A carnival reveler in a traditional costume vaults on his pole during the fool jump (Narrensprung) parade in Rottweil, Germany, February 24. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Revelers in costumes attend a carnival parade in Aalst, Belgium February 23. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Revelers in costumes attend a carnival parade in Aalst, Belgium February 23. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Revelers in costumes attend a carnival parade in Aalst, Belgium February 23. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Gilles of Binche parade during the Binche carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event in Binche, Belgium February 25. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Gilles of Binche parade during the Binche carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event in Binche, Belgium February 25. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Gilles of Binche parade during the Binche carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event in Binche, Belgium February 25. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Chirico Largo, 2 years and 7 months old, one of the youngest Gilles of Binche, takes part in a parade during the Binche carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event in Binche, Belgium February 25. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Chirico Largo, 2 years and 7 months old, one of the youngest Gilles of Binche, takes part in a parade during the Binche carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event in Binche, Belgium February 25. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Chirico Largo, 2 years and 7 months old, one of the youngest Gilles of Binche, takes part in a parade during the Binche carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event in Binche, Belgium February 25. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Carnival revelers wear traditional masks as they wait for the start of the fool jump (Narrensprung) parade in Rottweil, Germany, February 24. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Carnival revelers wear traditional masks as they wait for the start of the fool jump (Narrensprung) parade in Rottweil, Germany, February 24. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Carnival revelers wear traditional masks as they wait for the start of the fool jump (Narrensprung) parade in Rottweil, Germany, February 24. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A dancer waits to perform in the carnival parade in Valletta, Malta February 23. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A dancer waits to perform in the carnival parade in Valletta, Malta February 23. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A dancer waits to perform in the carnival parade in Valletta, Malta February 23. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Dancers of Tinku Tokas group perform during the carnival parade in Oruro, Bolivia, February 22. REUTERS/David Mercado

Dancers of Tinku Tokas group perform during the carnival parade in Oruro, Bolivia, February 22. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Dancers of Tinku Tokas group perform during the carnival parade in Oruro, Bolivia, February 22. REUTERS/David Mercado
A reveler cracks his whip during a traditional carnival celebrating the departing winter and forthcoming spring in the village of Vortova near the east Bohemian city of Hlinsko, Czech Republic, February 22. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A reveler cracks his whip during a traditional carnival celebrating the departing winter and forthcoming spring in the village of Vortova near the east Bohemian city of Hlinsko, Czech Republic, February 22. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
A reveler cracks his whip during a traditional carnival celebrating the departing winter and forthcoming spring in the village of Vortova near the east Bohemian city of Hlinsko, Czech Republic, February 22. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A woman from a community of Oruro province dances during the Anata Andina, a thanksgiving festivity ritual to the Pachamama, or mother earth, for their crops and other gifts such as health and prosperity, in the streets of Oruro, Bolivia, February 20. REUTERS/David Mercado

A woman from a community of Oruro province dances during the Anata Andina, a thanksgiving festivity ritual to the Pachamama, or mother earth, for their crops and other gifts such as health and prosperity, in the streets of Oruro, Bolivia, February 20. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
A woman from a community of Oruro province dances during the Anata Andina, a thanksgiving festivity ritual to the Pachamama, or mother earth, for their crops and other gifts such as health and prosperity, in the streets of Oruro, Bolivia, February 20. REUTERS/David Mercado
A float is paraded through the crowd during the 136th Carnival parade in Nice, France, February 15. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A float is paraded through the crowd during the 136th Carnival parade in Nice, France, February 15. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
A float is paraded through the crowd during the 136th Carnival parade in Nice, France, February 15. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An artist performs during the flower parade as part of the 136th Carnival parade in Nice, France, February 15. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

An artist performs during the flower parade as part of the 136th Carnival parade in Nice, France, February 15. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
An artist performs during the flower parade as part of the 136th Carnival parade in Nice, France, February 15. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
