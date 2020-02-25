Carnival around the world
A reveller performs while attending the block party "Galo da Madrugada" during carnival festivities in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
Gilles of Binche throw oranges during the Binche carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event, in Binche, Belgium February 25. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Members of Unidos da Tijuca samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 25. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Dancers dressed as bears rest after attending a mass at Socavon church after taking part in the carnival parade in Oruro, Bolivia, February 22. REUTERS/David Mercado
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy, February 9. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
The King of Carnival float is paraded through the crowd during the 136th Carnival parade in Nice, France, February 15. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Revellers parade during a traditional carnival celebrating the departing winter and forthcoming spring in the village of Vortova near the east Bohemian city of Hlinsko, Czech Republic, February 22. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Carnival revelers attends the "Rosenmontag" (Rose Monday) parade in Duesseldorf, Germany February 24. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A masked reveler takes part in the carnival parade in Valletta, Malta February 23. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A carnival reveler in a traditional costume vaults on his pole during the fool jump (Narrensprung) parade in Rottweil, Germany, February 24. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Revelers in costumes attend a carnival parade in Aalst, Belgium February 23. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Gilles of Binche parade during the Binche carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event in Binche, Belgium February 25. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Chirico Largo, 2 years and 7 months old, one of the youngest Gilles of Binche, takes part in a parade during the Binche carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event in Binche, Belgium February 25. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Carnival revelers wear traditional masks as they wait for the start of the fool jump (Narrensprung) parade in Rottweil, Germany, February 24. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A dancer waits to perform in the carnival parade in Valletta, Malta February 23. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Dancers of Tinku Tokas group perform during the carnival parade in Oruro, Bolivia, February 22. REUTERS/David Mercado
A reveler cracks his whip during a traditional carnival celebrating the departing winter and forthcoming spring in the village of Vortova near the east Bohemian city of Hlinsko, Czech Republic, February 22. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A woman from a community of Oruro province dances during the Anata Andina, a thanksgiving festivity ritual to the Pachamama, or mother earth, for their crops and other gifts such as health and prosperity, in the streets of Oruro, Bolivia, February...more
A float is paraded through the crowd during the 136th Carnival parade in Nice, France, February 15. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An artist performs during the flower parade as part of the 136th Carnival parade in Nice, France, February 15. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
