Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 21, 2020 | 6:10pm EST

Carnival in Brazil

Revellers kiss as they take part in the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers kiss as they take part in the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Revellers kiss as they take part in the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
1 / 25
Revellers perform at the "Carmelitas" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers perform at the "Carmelitas" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Revellers perform at the "Carmelitas" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
2 / 25
Revellers perform at the "Carmelitas" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers perform at the "Carmelitas" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Revellers perform at the "Carmelitas" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
3 / 25
People pose at the "Carmelitas" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

People pose at the "Carmelitas" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
People pose at the "Carmelitas" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
4 / 25
Revellers perform at the "Carmelitas" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers perform at the "Carmelitas" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Revellers perform at the "Carmelitas" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
5 / 25
Revellers pose as they take part in the "Carmelitas" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers pose as they take part in the "Carmelitas" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Revellers pose as they take part in the "Carmelitas" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
6 / 25
Revellers are seen with temporary tattoos that read No means No during a carnival block party in Sao Paulo, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Revellers are seen with temporary tattoos that read No means No during a carnival block party in Sao Paulo, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Revellers are seen with temporary tattoos that read No means No during a carnival block party in Sao Paulo, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
7 / 25
Revellers in shiny gold outfits perform at the "Cordao de Boitata" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers in shiny gold outfits perform at the "Cordao de Boitata" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Revellers in shiny gold outfits perform at the "Cordao de Boitata" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
8 / 25
A reveller dances at the "Cordao de Boitata" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveller dances at the "Cordao de Boitata" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
A reveller dances at the "Cordao de Boitata" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
9 / 25
Revellers with antler headpieces smile at the "Cordao de Boitata" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers with antler headpieces smile at the "Cordao de Boitata" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Revellers with antler headpieces smile at the "Cordao de Boitata" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
10 / 25
Revellers carry banners at the "Cordao de Boitata" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers carry banners at the "Cordao de Boitata" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Revellers carry banners at the "Cordao de Boitata" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
11 / 25
Revellers take part in the "Gigantes da Lira" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Marcelo Carnaval

Revellers take part in the "Gigantes da Lira" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Marcelo Carnaval

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Revellers take part in the "Gigantes da Lira" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Marcelo Carnaval
Close
12 / 25
A reveller dances with a bamboo staff with decorations during the "Cordao de Boitata" block party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveller dances with a bamboo staff with decorations during the "Cordao de Boitata" block party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
A reveller dances with a bamboo staff with decorations during the "Cordao de Boitata" block party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
13 / 25
A reveller takes part in the "Gigantes da Lira" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Marcelo Carnaval

A reveller takes part in the "Gigantes da Lira" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Marcelo Carnaval

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
A reveller takes part in the "Gigantes da Lira" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Marcelo Carnaval
Close
14 / 25
Revellers take part in the "Gigantes da Lira" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Marcelo Carnaval

Revellers take part in the "Gigantes da Lira" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Marcelo Carnaval

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Revellers take part in the "Gigantes da Lira" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Marcelo Carnaval
Close
15 / 25
A reveller takes part in the "Academicos do Baixo Augusta" block party in Sao Paulo, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

A reveller takes part in the "Academicos do Baixo Augusta" block party in Sao Paulo, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
A reveller takes part in the "Academicos do Baixo Augusta" block party in Sao Paulo, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
Close
16 / 25
A reveller reacts while taking part in the "Academicos do Baixo Augusta" block party in Sao Paulo, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

A reveller reacts while taking part in the "Academicos do Baixo Augusta" block party in Sao Paulo, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
A reveller reacts while taking part in the "Academicos do Baixo Augusta" block party in Sao Paulo, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
Close
17 / 25
An indigenous woman with a Portuguese inscription that reads "Stop the genocide" on her body takes part in the "Academicos do Baixo Augusta" block party in Sao Paulo, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

An indigenous woman with a Portuguese inscription that reads "Stop the genocide" on her body takes part in the "Academicos do Baixo Augusta" block party in Sao Paulo, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
An indigenous woman with a Portuguese inscription that reads "Stop the genocide" on her body takes part in the "Academicos do Baixo Augusta" block party in Sao Paulo, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
Close
18 / 25
Revellers take part in the "Academicos do Baixo Augusta" block party in Sao Paulo, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Revellers take part in the "Academicos do Baixo Augusta" block party in Sao Paulo, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Revellers take part in the "Academicos do Baixo Augusta" block party in Sao Paulo, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
Close
19 / 25
Revellers take part in the "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth) block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers take part in the "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth) block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Revellers take part in the "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth) block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
20 / 25
Revellers pose for a picture during the "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth) block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers pose for a picture during the "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth) block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Revellers pose for a picture during the "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth) block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
21 / 25
Revellers take part in the "Casa Comigo" (Marry Me) block party in Sao Paulo, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Revellers take part in the "Casa Comigo" (Marry Me) block party in Sao Paulo, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Revellers take part in the "Casa Comigo" (Marry Me) block party in Sao Paulo, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
Close
22 / 25
Revellers take part in the "Casa Comigo" (Marry Me) block party in Sao Paulo, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Revellers take part in the "Casa Comigo" (Marry Me) block party in Sao Paulo, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Revellers take part in the "Casa Comigo" (Marry Me) block party in Sao Paulo, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
Close
23 / 25
Revellers take part in the "Casa Comigo" (Marry Me) block party in Sao Paulo, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Revellers take part in the "Casa Comigo" (Marry Me) block party in Sao Paulo, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Revellers take part in the "Casa Comigo" (Marry Me) block party in Sao Paulo, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
Close
24 / 25
Revellers take part in the "Casa Comigo" (Marry Me) block party in Sao Paulo, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Revellers take part in the "Casa Comigo" (Marry Me) block party in Sao Paulo, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Revellers take part in the "Casa Comigo" (Marry Me) block party in Sao Paulo, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Life in the time of the coronavirus

Life in the time of the coronavirus

Next Slideshows

Life in the time of the coronavirus

Life in the time of the coronavirus

Citizens in China and beyond adapt to a new normal of masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during a coronavirus outbreak that is spreading around...

5:05pm EST
Bernie Sanders supporter canvasses Nevada on horseback

Bernie Sanders supporter canvasses Nevada on horseback

Cynthia Rifi sets out on her horse, Sebastian, to get out the vote for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada.

4:05pm EST
Iran votes

Iran votes

Iranians vote in a parliamentary election likely to help hardline loyalists of the supreme leader tighten their grip on power as the country faces mounting U.S....

9:35am EST
Iran gears up for election

Iran gears up for election

Iran holds a parliamentary election on Friday, a vote seen as a litmus test of the popularity of the clerical establishment amid growing isolation on the global...

Feb 20 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

China has put millions of people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan Fashion Week.

Life in the time of the coronavirus

Life in the time of the coronavirus

Citizens in China and beyond adapt to a new normal of masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during a coronavirus outbreak that is spreading around the world.

Branson targets young travelers with Virgin Voyages cruise ship

Branson targets young travelers with Virgin Voyages cruise ship

British entrepreneur Richard Branson hopes to lure a younger generation of holidaymakers with his first cruise ship "Scarlet Lady," featuring a boutique hotel-type design and sundeck yoga, a tattoo studio and vinyl records store.

Bernie Sanders supporter canvasses Nevada on horseback

Bernie Sanders supporter canvasses Nevada on horseback

Cynthia Rifi sets out on her horse, Sebastian, to get out the vote for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada.

Warren Buffett: 'The Oracle' through the years

Warren Buffett: 'The Oracle' through the years

A look at Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett, ahead of the company's annual report and his annual letter to shareholders.

Iran votes

Iran votes

Iranians vote in a parliamentary election likely to help hardline loyalists of the supreme leader tighten their grip on power as the country faces mounting U.S. pressure over its nuclear program and growing discontent at home.

Iran gears up for election

Iran gears up for election

Iran holds a parliamentary election on Friday, a vote seen as a litmus test of the popularity of the clerical establishment amid growing isolation on the global stage and discontent at home over economic hardships.

Deadly shootings at shisha bars in Germany

Deadly shootings at shisha bars in Germany

A man suspected of shooting dead nine people in shisha bars in the German town of Hanau before killing himself and his mother had posted a manifesto online including conspiracy theories and deeply racist views, prosecutors said.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast