Carnival in Brazil
Revellers kiss as they take part in the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers perform at the "Carmelitas" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers perform at the "Carmelitas" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
People pose at the "Carmelitas" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers perform at the "Carmelitas" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers pose as they take part in the "Carmelitas" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers are seen with temporary tattoos that read No means No during a carnival block party in Sao Paulo, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Revellers in shiny gold outfits perform at the "Cordao de Boitata" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller dances at the "Cordao de Boitata" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers with antler headpieces smile at the "Cordao de Boitata" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers carry banners at the "Cordao de Boitata" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers take part in the "Gigantes da Lira" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Marcelo Carnaval
A reveller dances with a bamboo staff with decorations during the "Cordao de Boitata" block party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller takes part in the "Gigantes da Lira" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Marcelo Carnaval
Revellers take part in the "Gigantes da Lira" block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Marcelo Carnaval
A reveller takes part in the "Academicos do Baixo Augusta" block party in Sao Paulo, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
A reveller reacts while taking part in the "Academicos do Baixo Augusta" block party in Sao Paulo, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
An indigenous woman with a Portuguese inscription that reads "Stop the genocide" on her body takes part in the "Academicos do Baixo Augusta" block party in Sao Paulo, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
Revellers take part in the "Academicos do Baixo Augusta" block party in Sao Paulo, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
Revellers take part in the "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth) block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers pose for a picture during the "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth) block party in Rio de Janeiro, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers take part in the "Casa Comigo" (Marry Me) block party in Sao Paulo, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
Revellers take part in the "Casa Comigo" (Marry Me) block party in Sao Paulo, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
Revellers take part in the "Casa Comigo" (Marry Me) block party in Sao Paulo, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
Revellers take part in the "Casa Comigo" (Marry Me) block party in Sao Paulo, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
