Pictures | Fri Feb 9, 2018

Carnival in Brazil

Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Transgender dancer Kamilla Carvalho performs during the rehearsal of Salgueiro samba school prior the carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Revellers from the Independente Samba School take part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
A reveller from the Independente Samba School takes part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
A reveller takes part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
A reveller takes part in the annual block party Escravos da Maua as part of pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
A reveller takes part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
A reveler takes part in the annual block party Desliga da Justica during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
Women kiss each other during the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
A reveller takes part in the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
The Rei Momo, or Carnival King, Milton Junior holds up the key of the city during a ceremony at Cidade Palace in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Transgender dancer Kamilla Carvalho has her make up applied before the rehearsal of Salgueiro samba school prior the carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Revellers take part in the annual block party Escravos da Maua as part of pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Revellers take part in an annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
A reveller takes part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Revellers kiss each other as take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
Revellers dressed as Marilyn Monroe take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
