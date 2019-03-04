Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 4, 2019 | 10:35am EST

Carnival in Brazil

A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers from Salgueiro samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Revellers from Salgueiro samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Revellers from Salgueiro samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller from Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveller from Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
A reveller from Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers from Unidos da Tijuca samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers from Unidos da Tijuca samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Revellers from Unidos da Tijuca samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers from Aguia de Ouro samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Revellers from Aguia de Ouro samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
Revellers from Aguia de Ouro samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Revellers from Viradouro samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Revellers from Viradouro samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Revellers from Viradouro samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Revellers from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Drum queen Viviane Araujo from Salgueiro samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Drum queen Viviane Araujo from Salgueiro samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Drum queen Viviane Araujo from Salgueiro samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller from Imperio Serrano samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A reveller from Imperio Serrano samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
A reveller from Imperio Serrano samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller takes part in the Carnival festivities in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino TPX

A reveller takes part in the Carnival festivities in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino TPX

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
A reveller takes part in the Carnival festivities in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino TPX
A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A platform prepared by Unidos da Tijuca samba school is seen during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A platform prepared by Unidos da Tijuca samba school is seen during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
A platform prepared by Unidos da Tijuca samba school is seen during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A drum queen Flavia Lyra from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A drum queen Flavia Lyra from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
A drum queen Flavia Lyra from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller from Beija-Flor samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A reveller from Beija-Flor samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
A reveller from Beija-Flor samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers from Beija-Flor samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers from Beija-Flor samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Revellers from Beija-Flor samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers from Viradouro samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Revellers from Viradouro samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Revellers from Viradouro samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller from Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveller from Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
A reveller from Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers from Beija-Flor samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Revellers from Beija-Flor samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Revellers from Beija-Flor samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Salgueiro samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Salgueiro samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Salgueiro samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Drum queen Quiteria Chagas from Imperio Serrano samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Drum queen Quiteria Chagas from Imperio Serrano samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Drum queen Quiteria Chagas from Imperio Serrano samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Drum queen Flavia Lyra from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Drum queen Flavia Lyra from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Drum queen Flavia Lyra from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers from Beija-Flor samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Revellers from Beija-Flor samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Revellers from Beija-Flor samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller from Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveller from Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
A reveller from Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers from Unidos da Tijuca samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers from Unidos da Tijuca samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Revellers from Unidos da Tijuca samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller from Salgueiro samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A reveller from Salgueiro samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
A reveller from Salgueiro samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller from Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveller from Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
A reveller from Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Drum queen Flavia Lyra from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Drum queen Flavia Lyra from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Drum queen Flavia Lyra from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller from Beija-Flor samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A reveller from Beija-Flor samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
A reveller from Beija-Flor samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Drum queen Raissa de Oliveira from Beija-Flor samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Drum queen Raissa de Oliveira from Beija-Flor samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Drum queen Raissa de Oliveira from Beija-Flor samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers from Grande Rio samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers from Grande Rio samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Revellers from Grande Rio samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Drum queen Juliana Paes from Grande Rio Samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Drum queen Juliana Paes from Grande Rio Samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Drum queen Juliana Paes from Grande Rio Samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers from Viradouro samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Revellers from Viradouro samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Revellers from Viradouro samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers from Viradouro samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers from Viradouro samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Revellers from Viradouro samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Drum queen Quiteria Chagas from Imperio Serrano samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Drum queen Quiteria Chagas from Imperio Serrano samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Drum queen Quiteria Chagas from Imperio Serrano samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller from Imperio Serrano samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A reveller from Imperio Serrano samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
A reveller from Imperio Serrano samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers from the Vai-Vai samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Revellers from the Vai-Vai samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Revellers from the Vai-Vai samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Revellers from Beija-Flor samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers from Beija-Flor samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Revellers from Beija-Flor samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers from Dragoes da Real samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Revellers from Dragoes da Real samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
Revellers from Dragoes da Real samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Revellers from Dragoes da Real samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Revellers from Dragoes da Real samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
Revellers from Dragoes da Real samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Revellers from Grande Rio samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revellers from Grande Rio samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Revellers from Grande Rio samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Reveller from Grande Rio Samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reveller from Grande Rio Samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Reveller from Grande Rio Samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
