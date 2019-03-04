Carnival in Brazil
A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers from Salgueiro samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller from Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers from Unidos da Tijuca samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers from Aguia de Ouro samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Revellers from Viradouro samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Drum queen Viviane Araujo from Salgueiro samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller from Imperio Serrano samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller takes part in the Carnival festivities in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino TPX
A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A platform prepared by Unidos da Tijuca samba school is seen during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A drum queen Flavia Lyra from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller from Beija-Flor samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers from Beija-Flor samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers from Viradouro samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller from Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers from Beija-Flor samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Salgueiro samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Drum queen Quiteria Chagas from Imperio Serrano samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Drum queen Flavia Lyra from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers from Beija-Flor samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller from Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers from Unidos da Tijuca samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller from Salgueiro samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller from Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Drum queen Flavia Lyra from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller from Beija-Flor samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Drum queen Raissa de Oliveira from Beija-Flor samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers from Grande Rio samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Drum queen Juliana Paes from Grande Rio Samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers from Viradouro samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers from Viradouro samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Drum queen Quiteria Chagas from Imperio Serrano samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller from Imperio Serrano samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers from the Vai-Vai samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Revellers from Beija-Flor samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers from Dragoes da Real samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Revellers from Dragoes da Real samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Revellers from Grande Rio samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Reveller from Grande Rio Samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
