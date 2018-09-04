Carnival in Brooklyn
A woman wears a costume during J'Ouvert, an overnight-into-dawn celebration ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York, September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
A group of women dance near a NYPD officer during the West Indian Day Parade. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Participants wear costumes during the parade. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
A man wears horns and black oil on his body during J'Ouvert. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Participants dance in costume during the parade. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Participants dance in costumes during the parade. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
A man dances past the Grenadian flag during J'Ouvert. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
A woman wears a costume during J'Ouvert. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Participants dance in costumes during the parade. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
A man plays the steel pan during J'Ouvert. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
A man wears a costume during the parade. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
A man wears black oil on his body during J'Ouvert. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
A man wears a costume during the parade. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
A man dances past the Grenadian flag during J'Ouvert. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
A man plays the steel pan during J'Ouvert. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
A woman wears a costume during J'Ouvert. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Participants wear costumes during the parade. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Next Slideshows
New risks for Venezuelans who fled crisis
Migrant women and children fleeing Venezuela's economic collapse are at heightened risk of sexual exploitation and trafficking on their journeys seeking refuge...
Portugal turns notorious political prison into museum
Portugal plans to turn a notorious prison where anti-fascist activists were once beaten and tortured into a museum to help ensure that the memories and...
Moscow Auto Salon
Highlights from the 2018 Moscow International Auto Salon.
Russia's Cossack Games
Highlights from the Youth Cossack Games in Stavropol region, Russia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Confirming Judge Kavanaugh
Images from the confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Venice Film Festival style
Fashion highlights from the Venice Film Festival.
Best of the U.S. Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.
Fire destroys Brazil's National Museum
A massive fire raced through Brazil's 200-year-old National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, probably destroying its collection of more than 20 million items, ranging from archeological finds to historical memorabilia.
Serena style
A look at Serena Williams' fashion choices on the tennis courts through the years.
Best of the Asian Games
Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.
Typhoon Jebi hits Japan
Japan issues evacuation advisories for more than a million people as Typhoon Jebi slices across the west.
Myanmar court jails Reuters reporters for seven years
A Myanmar judge on Monday found two Reuters journalists guilty of breaching a law on state secrets and jailed them for seven years, in a landmark case seen as a test of progress towards democracy in the Southeast Asian country.
Pictures of the month: August
Our top photos from August 2018.