Pictures | Tue Sep 4, 2018 | 2:45pm EDT

Carnival in Brooklyn

A woman wears a costume during J'Ouvert, an overnight-into-dawn celebration ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York, September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A group of women dance near a NYPD officer during the West Indian Day Parade. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Participants wear costumes during the parade. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A man wears horns and black oil on his body during J'Ouvert. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Participants dance in costume during the parade. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Participants dance in costumes during the parade. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A man dances past the Grenadian flag during J'Ouvert. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A woman wears a costume during J'Ouvert. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Participants dance in costumes during the parade. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A man plays the steel pan during J'Ouvert. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A man wears a costume during the parade. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A man wears black oil on his body during J'Ouvert. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A man wears a costume during the parade. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A man dances past the Grenadian flag during J'Ouvert. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A man plays the steel pan during J'Ouvert. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A woman wears a costume during J'Ouvert. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Participants wear costumes during the parade. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
