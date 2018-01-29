Edition:
Mon Jan 29, 2018

Carnival in Venice

Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
A masked reveller poses during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
A masked reveller poses during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Dancers from South Korea perform during the Carnival in Saint Mark square in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
A masked reveller poses during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Fire-eaters perform during the opening ceremony of the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
A masked reveller poses during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
A tightrope walker performs during the opening ceremony of the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
A masked reveller poses during the Carnival in Venice, Italy REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
