Carnival in Venice
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People watch a water parade marking the beginning of carnival season, along the Rio di Cannaregio canal in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Masked reveler poses during the Venice Carnival in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People watch a water parade marking the beginning of carnival season, along the Rio di Cannaregio canal in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People watch a water parade marking the beginning of carnival season, along the Rio di Cannaregio canal in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Cannaregio Canal during the Carnival in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Cannaregio Canal during the Carnival in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Cannaregio Canal during the Carnival in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A couple dressed in costumes sits in a gondola boat during the Venetian Carnival in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People watch a water parade marking the beginning of carnival season, along the Rio di Cannaregio canal in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Gondoliers row along the Grand Canal during carnival season in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Cannaregio Canal during the Carnival in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Next Slideshows
When the Soviets left Afghanistan
Thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.
Floodwaters threaten Australia's Great Barrier Reef
Sediment-filled water from recent flooding in Queensland is flowing into Australia's 1,400-mile-long coral reef system, reducing light and water quality.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants making their way north to the United States cross the Rio Grande as President Donald Trump continues to insist he could bypass Congress and build his...
MORE IN PICTURES
German town breaks record for most Smurfs
A German town breaks the world record for the largest gathering of Smurfs.
NBA All-Star weekend
Highlights from the NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte.
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
When the Soviets left Afghanistan
Thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.
Floodwaters threaten Australia's Great Barrier Reef
Sediment-filled water from recent flooding in Queensland is flowing into Australia's 1,400-mile-long coral reef system, reducing light and water quality.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants making their way north to the United States cross the Rio Grande as President Donald Trump continues to insist he could bypass Congress and build his border wall.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.