Pictures | Mon Feb 18, 2019 | 10:45am EST

Carnival in Venice

Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
People watch a water parade marking the beginning of carnival season, along the Rio di Cannaregio canal in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Masked reveler poses during the Venice Carnival in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
People watch a water parade marking the beginning of carnival season, along the Rio di Cannaregio canal in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
People watch a water parade marking the beginning of carnival season, along the Rio di Cannaregio canal in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Cannaregio Canal during the Carnival in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Cannaregio Canal during the Carnival in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Cannaregio Canal during the Carnival in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
A couple dressed in costumes sits in a gondola boat during the Venetian Carnival in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
People watch a water parade marking the beginning of carnival season, along the Rio di Cannaregio canal in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Gondoliers row along the Grand Canal during carnival season in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Cannaregio Canal during the Carnival in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
