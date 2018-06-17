Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children
Occupants at Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. Once a Walmart, Casa Padre is now being used by the U.S. government to house nearly 1,500 migrant boys, most of them from Central America or...more
The first thing they see when they come in: this mural of President Trump with a line he tweeted two years before being elected to office: "Sometimes by losing a battle you find a new way to win the war." ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
An influx of immigrants has brought the facility to the brink of capacity with the shelter receiving a waiver to house nearly 300 more children than it is licensed for. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
Most are unaccompanied minors, while dozens of others have been forcibly separated from their parents - as a result of a new Trump administration zero-tolerance policy that prosecutes anyone who crosses the border illegally. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
As they line the hallways to go outside and play for their allotted 2 hours a day, the kids pass murals featuring other U.S. presidents and inspirational quotes. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
A recent Reuters report showed that nearly 1800 immigrant families were separated at the border from October 2016 to February of this year. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
Occupants at Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
