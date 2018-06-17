Edition:
Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children

Occupants at Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. Once a Walmart, Casa Padre is now being used by the U.S. government to house nearly 1,500 migrant boys, most of them from Central America or Mexico. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
The first thing they see when they come in: this mural of President Trump with a line he tweeted two years before being elected to office: "Sometimes by losing a battle you find a new way to win the war." ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
An influx of immigrants has brought the facility to the brink of capacity with the shelter receiving a waiver to house nearly 300 more children than it is licensed for. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Most are unaccompanied minors, while dozens of others have been forcibly separated from their parents - as a result of a new Trump administration zero-tolerance policy that prosecutes anyone who crosses the border illegally. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
As they line the hallways to go outside and play for their allotted 2 hours a day, the kids pass murals featuring other U.S. presidents and inspirational quotes. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
A recent Reuters report showed that nearly 1800 immigrant families were separated at the border from October 2016 to February of this year. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Occupants at Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
