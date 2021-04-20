Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Apr 20, 2021 | 11:51am EDT

Castro era comes to an end in Cuba

Fidel Castro smokes a cigar during interviews with the press in Havana during a visit of U.S. Senator George McGovern in May 1975. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro smokes a cigar during interviews with the press in Havana during a visit of U.S. Senator George McGovern in May 1975. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro smokes a cigar during interviews with the press in Havana during a visit of U.S. Senator George McGovern in May 1975. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
1 / 40
Fidel Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara attend the 1st National Meeting for Production in Cuba. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara attend the 1st National Meeting for Production in Cuba. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara attend the 1st National Meeting for Production in Cuba. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
2 / 40
Fidel Castro addresses the crowd during an event at Revolution Square in Havana. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro addresses the crowd during an event at Revolution Square in Havana. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro addresses the crowd during an event at Revolution Square in Havana. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
3 / 40
Fidel Castro shares a laugh with Malcolm X at the Hotel Theresa in New York, October 1960. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro shares a laugh with Malcolm X at the Hotel Theresa in New York, October 1960. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro shares a laugh with Malcolm X at the Hotel Theresa in New York, October 1960. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
4 / 40
(L-R) Manuel Pineiro, Fidel Castro, Raul Castro, an unidentified girl and Vilma Espin together in Havana. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

(L-R) Manuel Pineiro, Fidel Castro, Raul Castro, an unidentified girl and Vilma Espin together in Havana. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
(L-R) Manuel Pineiro, Fidel Castro, Raul Castro, an unidentified girl and Vilma Espin together in Havana. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
5 / 40
Fidel Castro addresses the audience as president of the Non-Aligned Movement at the United Nations in New York, October 1979. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro addresses the audience as president of the Non-Aligned Movement at the United Nations in New York, October 1979. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro addresses the audience as president of the Non-Aligned Movement at the United Nations in New York, October 1979. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
6 / 40
Fidel Castro visits a former concentration camp in Oswiencin, Poland, June 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro visits a former concentration camp in Oswiencin, Poland, June 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro visits a former concentration camp in Oswiencin, Poland, June 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
7 / 40
Fidel Castro relaxes in a swimming pool during a visit to Romania, May 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro relaxes in a swimming pool during a visit to Romania, May 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro relaxes in a swimming pool during a visit to Romania, May 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
8 / 40
Fidel Castro watches Cuban cosmonaut Arnaldo Tamayo Mendez and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Romanenko on a television transmission during the Soyuz 38 space mission in Havana, September 1980. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro watches Cuban cosmonaut Arnaldo Tamayo Mendez and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Romanenko on a television transmission during the Soyuz 38 space mission in Havana, September 1980. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro watches Cuban cosmonaut Arnaldo Tamayo Mendez and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Romanenko on a television transmission during the Soyuz 38 space mission in Havana, September 1980. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
9 / 40
Fidel Castro breaks a piece of bread offered to him before the XXVI Congress of the Soviet Union's Communist Party, outside Moscow, February 1981. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro breaks a piece of bread offered to him before the XXVI Congress of the Soviet Union's Communist Party, outside Moscow, February 1981. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro breaks a piece of bread offered to him before the XXVI Congress of the Soviet Union's Communist Party, outside Moscow, February 1981. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
10 / 40
Fidel Castro (3rd row, R) enters a public trial for captured members (seated) of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in Havana, April 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro (3rd row, R) enters a public trial for captured members (seated) of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in Havana, April 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro (3rd row, R) enters a public trial for captured members (seated) of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in Havana, April 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
11 / 40
Fidel Castro prepares for an interview with Channel 7 from Chile at the Chilean embassy in Havana, 1971. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro prepares for an interview with Channel 7 from Chile at the Chilean embassy in Havana, 1971. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro prepares for an interview with Channel 7 from Chile at the Chilean embassy in Havana, 1971. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
12 / 40
Fidel Castro addresses the audience at a theater in Odessa, February 1981. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro addresses the audience at a theater in Odessa, February 1981. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro addresses the audience at a theater in Odessa, February 1981. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
13 / 40
Fidel Castro addresses the audience as president of the Non-Aligned Movement at the United Nations in New York, October 1979. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro addresses the audience as president of the Non-Aligned Movement at the United Nations in New York, October 1979. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro addresses the audience as president of the Non-Aligned Movement at the United Nations in New York, October 1979. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
14 / 40
Fidel Castro visits the liberated areas in South Vietnam, October 1973. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro visits the liberated areas in South Vietnam, October 1973. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro visits the liberated areas in South Vietnam, October 1973. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
15 / 40
(L-R) Fidel Castro, Chile's President Salvador Allende and Cuba's President Osvaldo Dorticos during a reception for Allende at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, December 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

(L-R) Fidel Castro, Chile's President Salvador Allende and Cuba's President Osvaldo Dorticos during a reception for Allende at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, December 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
(L-R) Fidel Castro, Chile's President Salvador Allende and Cuba's President Osvaldo Dorticos during a reception for Allende at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, December 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
16 / 40
Fidel Castro bats during the inauguration game of the Amateur Baseball Championship in Havana, 1963. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro bats during the inauguration game of the Amateur Baseball Championship in Havana, 1963. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro bats during the inauguration game of the Amateur Baseball Championship in Havana, 1963. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
17 / 40
Fidel Castro plays basketball with university students in Krakow, Poland, June 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro plays basketball with university students in Krakow, Poland, June 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro plays basketball with university students in Krakow, Poland, June 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
18 / 40
Fidel Castro and PLO leader Yasser Arafat stand together at the airport in Havana during Arafat's first visit to Cuba, November 1974. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro and PLO leader Yasser Arafat stand together at the airport in Havana during Arafat's first visit to Cuba, November 1974. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro and PLO leader Yasser Arafat stand together at the airport in Havana during Arafat's first visit to Cuba, November 1974. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
19 / 40
Fidel Castro meets with Reverend W.A.Raifford (2nd-L), chief of the White Birds from the Creek Indians in Havana, July 1959. Raifford gave Castro the name Spiheechie Meeko (Big Warrior Chief). REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro meets with Reverend W.A.Raifford (2nd-L), chief of the White Birds from the Creek Indians in Havana, July 1959. Raifford gave Castro the name Spiheechie Meeko (Big Warrior Chief). REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro meets with Reverend W.A.Raifford (2nd-L), chief of the White Birds from the Creek Indians in Havana, July 1959. Raifford gave Castro the name Spiheechie Meeko (Big Warrior Chief). REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
20 / 40
Fidel Castro attends manoeuvres during the 20th anniversary of his and his fellow revolutionaries' arrival on the yacht Granma, November 1976. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro attends manoeuvres during the 20th anniversary of his and his fellow revolutionaries' arrival on the yacht Granma, November 1976. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro attends manoeuvres during the 20th anniversary of his and his fellow revolutionaries' arrival on the yacht Granma, November 1976. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
21 / 40
Cuba's President Fidel Castro and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev exchange documents during a treaty signing ceremony in Havana, April 1989.     REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Cuba's President Fidel Castro and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev exchange documents during a treaty signing ceremony in Havana, April 1989.     REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2008
Cuba's President Fidel Castro and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev exchange documents during a treaty signing ceremony in Havana, April 1989.     REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
22 / 40
Cuba's President Fidel Castro and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev gesture during an event in Havana, April 1989.     REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Cuba's President Fidel Castro and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev gesture during an event in Havana, April 1989.     REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2008
Cuba's President Fidel Castro and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev gesture during an event in Havana, April 1989.     REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
23 / 40
Hundreds of Cubans watch as a makeshift boat is carried by would-be emigrants through the city to launch into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., on the last day of the 1994 Cuban Exodus in Havana, September 1994. REUTERS/Rolando Pujol Rodriguez

Hundreds of Cubans watch as a makeshift boat is carried by would-be emigrants through the city to launch into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., on the last day of the 1994 Cuban Exodus in Havana, September 1994. REUTERS/Rolando Pujol...more

Reuters / Friday, September 12, 2014
Hundreds of Cubans watch as a makeshift boat is carried by would-be emigrants through the city to launch into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., on the last day of the 1994 Cuban Exodus in Havana, September 1994. REUTERS/Rolando Pujol Rodriguez
Close
24 / 40
Cuban President Fidel Castro speaks during the funeral ceremony for legendary leftist guerrilla Ernesto "Che" Guevara in Santa Clara, October 1997. REUTERS/Files

Cuban President Fidel Castro speaks during the funeral ceremony for legendary leftist guerrilla Ernesto "Che" Guevara in Santa Clara, October 1997. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Cuban President Fidel Castro speaks during the funeral ceremony for legendary leftist guerrilla Ernesto "Che" Guevara in Santa Clara, October 1997. REUTERS/Files
Close
25 / 40
Cuba's President Fidel Castro gestures during a tour of Paris, March 1995.  REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Cuba's President Fidel Castro gestures during a tour of Paris, March 1995.  REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
Cuba's President Fidel Castro gestures during a tour of Paris, March 1995.  REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
26 / 40
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Cuba's President Fidel Castro listen to the Cuban national anthem at the baseball stadium "Latinoamericano" in Havana, May 2002. REUTERS/Rafael Perez

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Cuba's President Fidel Castro listen to the Cuban national anthem at the baseball stadium "Latinoamericano" in Havana, May 2002. REUTERS/Rafael Perez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2008
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Cuba's President Fidel Castro listen to the Cuban national anthem at the baseball stadium "Latinoamericano" in Havana, May 2002. REUTERS/Rafael Perez
Close
27 / 40
Cuban President Fidel Castro acknowledges the applause of the audience while standing underneath an image of late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara, during the inauguration of games involving mainly Cuban and Venezuelan athletes in Havana, June 2005. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Cuban President Fidel Castro acknowledges the applause of the audience while standing underneath an image of late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara, during the inauguration of games involving mainly Cuban and Venezuelan athletes in Havana, ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2008
Cuban President Fidel Castro acknowledges the applause of the audience while standing underneath an image of late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara, during the inauguration of games involving mainly Cuban and Venezuelan athletes in Havana, June 2005. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Close
28 / 40
Cuban President Fidel Castro listens to a speaker during the May Day parade in Havana's Revolution Square, May 2005. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Cuban President Fidel Castro listens to a speaker during the May Day parade in Havana's Revolution Square, May 2005. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2008
Cuban President Fidel Castro listens to a speaker during the May Day parade in Havana's Revolution Square, May 2005. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Close
29 / 40
Cuba's former president Fidel Castro attends the closing ceremony of the seventh Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana, April 2016. Omara Garcia/Courtesy of AIN

Cuba's former president Fidel Castro attends the closing ceremony of the seventh Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana, April 2016. Omara Garcia/Courtesy of AIN

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Cuba's former president Fidel Castro attends the closing ceremony of the seventh Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana, April 2016. Omara Garcia/Courtesy of AIN
Close
30 / 40
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro holds up the arm of his brother, Cuba's President Raul Castro, during the closing ceremony of the sixth Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana, April 2011.  REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro holds up the arm of his brother, Cuba's President Raul Castro, during the closing ceremony of the sixth Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana, April 2011.  REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2011
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro holds up the arm of his brother, Cuba's President Raul Castro, during the closing ceremony of the sixth Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana, April 2011.  REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
31 / 40
Cuba's former president Fidel Castro sits next to his brother and Cuba's president Raul Castro during the closing ceremony of the seventh Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana, April 2016. Omara Garcia/Courtesy of AIN

Cuba's former president Fidel Castro sits next to his brother and Cuba's president Raul Castro during the closing ceremony of the seventh Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana, April 2016. Omara Garcia/Courtesy of AIN

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Cuba's former president Fidel Castro sits next to his brother and Cuba's president Raul Castro during the closing ceremony of the seventh Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana, April 2016. Omara Garcia/Courtesy of AIN
Close
32 / 40
Pope Francis and former Cuban President Fidel Castro hold hands in Havana, September 20. REUTERS/Alex Castro/AIN

Pope Francis and former Cuban President Fidel Castro hold hands in Havana, September 20. REUTERS/Alex Castro/AIN

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Pope Francis and former Cuban President Fidel Castro hold hands in Havana, September 20. REUTERS/Alex Castro/AIN
Close
33 / 40
Military vehicles transporting the ashes of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro pass along the Malecon seawall at the start of a three-day journey to the eastern city of Santiago, in Havana, November 2016.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Military vehicles transporting the ashes of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro pass along the Malecon seawall at the start of a three-day journey to the eastern city of Santiago, in Havana, November 2016.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Military vehicles transporting the ashes of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro pass along the Malecon seawall at the start of a three-day journey to the eastern city of Santiago, in Havana, November 2016.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
34 / 40
Students of Havana University pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, November 2016. The small sign reads, "Thanks for everything Commander." REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Students of Havana University pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, November 2016. The small sign reads, "Thanks for everything Commander." REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Students of Havana University pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, November 2016. The small sign reads, "Thanks for everything Commander." REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
35 / 40
A vintage car drives by a mural showing Cuba's former leader Fidel Castro, national hero Jose Marti and revolution leader Che Guevara in Havana, August 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A vintage car drives by a mural showing Cuba's former leader Fidel Castro, national hero Jose Marti and revolution leader Che Guevara in Havana, August 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2009
A vintage car drives by a mural showing Cuba's former leader Fidel Castro, national hero Jose Marti and revolution leader Che Guevara in Havana, August 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
36 / 40
U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle exit Air Force One as they arrive at Havana's international airport for a three-day trip, in Havana, March 2016.   REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle exit Air Force One as they arrive at Havana's international airport for a three-day trip, in Havana, March 2016.   REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle exit Air Force One as they arrive at Havana's international airport for a three-day trip, in Havana, March 2016.   REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
37 / 40
U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro gesture after a news conference as part of Obama's three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana, March 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro gesture after a news conference as part of Obama's three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana, March 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro gesture after a news conference as part of Obama's three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana, March 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
38 / 40
U.S. Carnival cruise ship Adonia arrives at the Havana bay, the first cruise liner to sail between the United States and Cuba since Cuba's 1959 revolution, Cuba, May 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

U.S. Carnival cruise ship Adonia arrives at the Havana bay, the first cruise liner to sail between the United States and Cuba since Cuba's 1959 revolution, Cuba, May 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
U.S. Carnival cruise ship Adonia arrives at the Havana bay, the first cruise liner to sail between the United States and Cuba since Cuba's 1959 revolution, Cuba, May 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
39 / 40
Cuba's President Raul Castro walks in to deliver a speech during the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba, December 2017. Irene Perez/Courtesy of Cubadebate.

Cuba's President Raul Castro walks in to deliver a speech during the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba, December 2017. Irene Perez/Courtesy of Cubadebate.

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
Cuba's President Raul Castro walks in to deliver a speech during the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba, December 2017. Irene Perez/Courtesy of Cubadebate.
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Next Slideshows

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

10:12am EDT
Mass exodus from New Delhi as COVID lockdown begins

Mass exodus from New Delhi as COVID lockdown begins

Migrant workers were fleeing New Delhi by the busload amid a six-day lockdown in the capital to curb the latest surge in coronavirus cases in India.

9:16am EDT
Coastal residents evacuated after cliff collapses in Wales

Coastal residents evacuated after cliff collapses in Wales

Some residents along the coast of Nefyn, Wales, have been evacuated after a huge collapse.

8:44am EDT
Jurors deliberate in Derek Chauvin murder trial

Jurors deliberate in Derek Chauvin murder trial

Jurors begin deliberations in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of a dying...

7:58am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town

Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town

South African firefighters contained a wildfire along Cape Town's Table Mountain on Monday more than 24 hours after it began, damaging historical sites and forcing people to evacuate their homes and schools to close.

Spring in blossom around the world

Spring in blossom around the world

Flowers bloom in springtime around the world.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Mass exodus from New Delhi as COVID lockdown begins

Mass exodus from New Delhi as COVID lockdown begins

Migrant workers were fleeing New Delhi by the busload amid a six-day lockdown in the capital to curb the latest surge in coronavirus cases in India.

Coastal residents evacuated after cliff collapses in Wales

Coastal residents evacuated after cliff collapses in Wales

Some residents along the coast of Nefyn, Wales, have been evacuated after a huge collapse.

Jurors deliberate in Derek Chauvin murder trial

Jurors deliberate in Derek Chauvin murder trial

Jurors begin deliberations in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of a dying George Floyd.

Baby Theo, born prematurely at height of Britain's first wave, celebrates first birthday

Baby Theo, born prematurely at height of Britain's first wave, celebrates first birthday

Theo Stobbs, born prematurely at 28 weeks during the first wave of Britain's coronavirus pandemic, was featured in a widely shared Reuters image last May.

Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin

Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin

Sketches from the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd, as jurors start deliberations.

Memorial grows at site where Chicago police killed 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo

Memorial grows at site where Chicago police killed 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo

People create a memorial to Adam Toledo in the alley where a Chicago police officer shot and killed the 13-year-old boy two weeks ago.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast