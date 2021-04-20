Castro era comes to an end in Cuba
Fidel Castro smokes a cigar during interviews with the press in Havana during a visit of U.S. Senator George McGovern in May 1975. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara attend the 1st National Meeting for Production in Cuba. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro addresses the crowd during an event at Revolution Square in Havana. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro shares a laugh with Malcolm X at the Hotel Theresa in New York, October 1960. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
(L-R) Manuel Pineiro, Fidel Castro, Raul Castro, an unidentified girl and Vilma Espin together in Havana. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro addresses the audience as president of the Non-Aligned Movement at the United Nations in New York, October 1979. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro visits a former concentration camp in Oswiencin, Poland, June 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro relaxes in a swimming pool during a visit to Romania, May 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro watches Cuban cosmonaut Arnaldo Tamayo Mendez and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Romanenko on a television transmission during the Soyuz 38 space mission in Havana, September 1980. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro breaks a piece of bread offered to him before the XXVI Congress of the Soviet Union's Communist Party, outside Moscow, February 1981. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro (3rd row, R) enters a public trial for captured members (seated) of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in Havana, April 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro prepares for an interview with Channel 7 from Chile at the Chilean embassy in Havana, 1971. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro addresses the audience at a theater in Odessa, February 1981. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro visits the liberated areas in South Vietnam, October 1973. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
(L-R) Fidel Castro, Chile's President Salvador Allende and Cuba's President Osvaldo Dorticos during a reception for Allende at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, December 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro bats during the inauguration game of the Amateur Baseball Championship in Havana, 1963. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro plays basketball with university students in Krakow, Poland, June 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro and PLO leader Yasser Arafat stand together at the airport in Havana during Arafat's first visit to Cuba, November 1974. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro meets with Reverend W.A.Raifford (2nd-L), chief of the White Birds from the Creek Indians in Havana, July 1959. Raifford gave Castro the name Spiheechie Meeko (Big Warrior Chief). REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro attends manoeuvres during the 20th anniversary of his and his fellow revolutionaries' arrival on the yacht Granma, November 1976. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Cuba's President Fidel Castro and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev exchange documents during a treaty signing ceremony in Havana, April 1989. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Cuba's President Fidel Castro and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev gesture during an event in Havana, April 1989. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Hundreds of Cubans watch as a makeshift boat is carried by would-be emigrants through the city to launch into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., on the last day of the 1994 Cuban Exodus in Havana, September 1994. REUTERS/Rolando Pujol...more
Cuban President Fidel Castro speaks during the funeral ceremony for legendary leftist guerrilla Ernesto "Che" Guevara in Santa Clara, October 1997. REUTERS/Files
Cuba's President Fidel Castro gestures during a tour of Paris, March 1995. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Cuba's President Fidel Castro listen to the Cuban national anthem at the baseball stadium "Latinoamericano" in Havana, May 2002. REUTERS/Rafael Perez
Cuban President Fidel Castro acknowledges the applause of the audience while standing underneath an image of late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara, during the inauguration of games involving mainly Cuban and Venezuelan athletes in Havana, ...more
Cuban President Fidel Castro listens to a speaker during the May Day parade in Havana's Revolution Square, May 2005. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Cuba's former president Fidel Castro attends the closing ceremony of the seventh Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana, April 2016. Omara Garcia/Courtesy of AIN
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro holds up the arm of his brother, Cuba's President Raul Castro, during the closing ceremony of the sixth Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana, April 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Cuba's former president Fidel Castro sits next to his brother and Cuba's president Raul Castro during the closing ceremony of the seventh Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana, April 2016. Omara Garcia/Courtesy of AIN
Pope Francis and former Cuban President Fidel Castro hold hands in Havana, September 20. REUTERS/Alex Castro/AIN
Military vehicles transporting the ashes of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro pass along the Malecon seawall at the start of a three-day journey to the eastern city of Santiago, in Havana, November 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students of Havana University pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, November 2016. The small sign reads, "Thanks for everything Commander." REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A vintage car drives by a mural showing Cuba's former leader Fidel Castro, national hero Jose Marti and revolution leader Che Guevara in Havana, August 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle exit Air Force One as they arrive at Havana's international airport for a three-day trip, in Havana, March 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro gesture after a news conference as part of Obama's three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana, March 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. Carnival cruise ship Adonia arrives at the Havana bay, the first cruise liner to sail between the United States and Cuba since Cuba's 1959 revolution, Cuba, May 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cuba's President Raul Castro walks in to deliver a speech during the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba, December 2017. Irene Perez/Courtesy of Cubadebate.
Mass exodus from New Delhi as COVID lockdown begins
Migrant workers were fleeing New Delhi by the busload amid a six-day lockdown in the capital to curb the latest surge in coronavirus cases in India.
Coastal residents evacuated after cliff collapses in Wales
Some residents along the coast of Nefyn, Wales, have been evacuated after a huge collapse.
Jurors deliberate in Derek Chauvin murder trial
Jurors begin deliberations in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of a dying...
Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town
South African firefighters contained a wildfire along Cape Town's Table Mountain on Monday more than 24 hours after it began, damaging historical sites and forcing people to evacuate their homes and schools to close.
Spring in blossom around the world
Flowers bloom in springtime around the world.
Baby Theo, born prematurely at height of Britain's first wave, celebrates first birthday
Theo Stobbs, born prematurely at 28 weeks during the first wave of Britain's coronavirus pandemic, was featured in a widely shared Reuters image last May.
Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin
Sketches from the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd, as jurors start deliberations.
Memorial grows at site where Chicago police killed 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo
People create a memorial to Adam Toledo in the alley where a Chicago police officer shot and killed the 13-year-old boy two weeks ago.