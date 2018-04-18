Edition:
Castro era ends in Cuba

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro (L) holds up the arm of his brother, Cuba's President Raul Castro, during the closing ceremony of the sixth Cuban Communist Party congress in Havana April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Fidel Castro smokes a cigar during interviews with the press in Havana during a visit of U.S. Senator George McGovern in May 1975. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
(L-R) Manuel Pineiro, Fidel Castro, Raul Castro, an unidentified girl and Vilma Espin together in Havana in this undated file photo. REUTERS/ Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro (C), Raul Castro (L) and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a gala for Fidel Castro's 90th birthday at the Karl Marx theatre in Havana, Cuba, August 13, 2016. Ismael Francisco/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Fidel Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara attend the 1st National Meeting for Production in Cuba in this undated file photo. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro (3rd row, R) enters a public trial for captured members (seated) of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in Havana in April 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro shares a laugh with Malcolm X at the Hotel Theresa in New York, October 19, 1960. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro (L) and PLO leader Yasser Arafat stand together at the airport in Havana during Arafat's first visit to Cuba November 14, 1974. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro addresses the audience as president of the Non-Aligned Movement at the United Nations in New York, October 12, 1979. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro addresses the audience at a theater in Odessa in February 1981. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Cuba's President Fidel Castro attends a Mercosur trade bloc summit in Cordoba, Argentina, July 21, 2006. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2006
President Fidel Castro (L, front) gestures next to his brother Raul (R, front) as Vilma Espin (L, rear) laughs next to Roberto Fernandez Retamar, president of the Cuban publisher Casa de las Americas, during a meeting of Cuba's National Assembly in Havana, October 25, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2008
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez visits his Cuban counterpart Fidel Castro in Havana August 13, 2006. REUTERS/Estudios Revolucion-Granma

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2006
Raul Castro gestures during a meeting of the National Assembly in Havana February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Prensa Latina/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2008
Raul Castro salutes after placing the box containing the ashes of Fidel Castro into a boulder at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery, in Santiago de Cuba, December 4, 2016. REUTERS/ACN/Marcelino Vazquez/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Raul Castro looks up during an event in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the assault of the presidential palace during the regime of Fulgencio Batista, in Havana March 13, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2007
Former South African President Nelson Mandela hugs Fidel Castro during a visit to Mandela's home in Houghton, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 2, 2001. REUTERS/Chris Kotze

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2008
Fidel Castro and Raul Castro flank Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbechev during departure ceremonies April 5, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2007
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Fidel Castro stand side by side during Putin's official welcoming ceremony outside Havana's Palace of the Revolution, December 14, 2000. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2008
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev helps Raul Castro into a jacket at the official residence Zavidovo outside Moscow January 29, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2009
Fidel Castro and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez read a copy of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) newspaper "Granma" in Havana June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Revolution Studios/Cubadebate

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2011
Hugo Chavez gives Raul Castro a replica of the sword of national hero Simon Bolivar at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Alejandro Rustom

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2008
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Raul Castro shake hands during an ALBA alliance summit in Caracas, Venezuela, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Raul Castro looks at Cuban shipwreck survivor Elian Gonzalez as they attend a ceremony in Havana June 30, 2010. REUTERS/Adalberto Roque/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2010
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani shakes hands with Raul Castro at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Alejandro Ernesto/Pool

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Raul Castro looks as Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (L) shakes hands with FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono, better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, after signing a historic ceasefire deal between the Colombian government and FARC rebels in Havana, Cuba, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Raul Castro talks with Gerardo Hernandez (L), Ramon Labanino (2nd L) and Antonio Guerrero (2nd R) in Havana, December 17, 2014. The United States freed the three convicted Cuban spies in return for the release of U.S. foreign aid worker Alan Gross, imprisoned in Cuba in 2009, and of an intelligence agent who spied for the United States and had been held for nearly 20 years. REUTERS/Estudios Revolucion/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Fidel Castro speaks on a mobile phone at the presentation of his biography "Guerrillero del tiempo" or "Time Warrior" in Havana, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Roberto Chile

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2012
U.S. President Barack Obama and Raul Castro shake hands during their first meeting on the second day of Obama's visit to Cuba, in Havana March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Barack Obama and Raul Castro gesture after a news conference as part of Obama's three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Barack Obama and his family react along with Raul Castro to an exhibition baseball game between the Cuban National team and the MLB Tampa Bay Rays at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Fidel Castro practices his batting with members of the Cuban national baseball team after taking part in a friendly baseball against Venezuela at Barquisimeto's baseball stadium October 29, 2000. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2006
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Fidel Castro listen to the Cuban national anthem at the baseball stadium "Latinoamericano" in Havana, May 14, 2002. REUTERS/Rafael Perez

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Fidel Castro bats during the inauguration game of the Amateur Baseball Championship in Havana in 1963. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro and Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona play with a ball during an interview in La Havana, October 26, 2005. Maradona interviewed Castro for his weekly television show in Argentina. REUTERS/Canal 13

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Pope Francis is greeted by Raul Castro as he arrives to lead a mass for Catholic faithful in the city of Holguin, Cuba, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Fidel Castro and Raul Castro, speak during the closing ceremony of the sixth Cuban Communist Party congress in Havana April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2011
The hands of Barack Obama and Raul Castro are seen during a news conference as part of Obama's three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Raul Castro gestures as he arrives for the ceremony marking the 64th anniversary of the July 26, 1953 rebel assault which Fidel Castro led on the Moncada army barracks, Pinar del Rio, Cuba, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Alejandro Ernesto/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Raul Castro walks in to deliver a speech during the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba, December 21, 2017. Irene Perez/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
