Castro era ends in Cuba
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro (L) holds up the arm of his brother, Cuba's President Raul Castro, during the closing ceremony of the sixth Cuban Communist Party congress in Havana April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Fidel Castro smokes a cigar during interviews with the press in Havana during a visit of U.S. Senator George McGovern in May 1975. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
(L-R) Manuel Pineiro, Fidel Castro, Raul Castro, an unidentified girl and Vilma Espin together in Havana in this undated file photo. REUTERS/ Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro (C), Raul Castro (L) and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a gala for Fidel Castro's 90th birthday at the Karl Marx theatre in Havana, Cuba, August 13, 2016. Ismael Francisco/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Handout via REUTERS
Fidel Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara attend the 1st National Meeting for Production in Cuba in this undated file photo. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro (3rd row, R) enters a public trial for captured members (seated) of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in Havana in April 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro shares a laugh with Malcolm X at the Hotel Theresa in New York, October 19, 1960. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro (L) and PLO leader Yasser Arafat stand together at the airport in Havana during Arafat's first visit to Cuba November 14, 1974. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro addresses the audience as president of the Non-Aligned Movement at the United Nations in New York, October 12, 1979. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro addresses the audience at a theater in Odessa in February 1981. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Cuba's President Fidel Castro attends a Mercosur trade bloc summit in Cordoba, Argentina, July 21, 2006. REUTERS/David Mercado
President Fidel Castro (L, front) gestures next to his brother Raul (R, front) as Vilma Espin (L, rear) laughs next to Roberto Fernandez Retamar, president of the Cuban publisher Casa de las Americas, during a meeting of Cuba's National Assembly in...more
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez visits his Cuban counterpart Fidel Castro in Havana August 13, 2006. REUTERS/Estudios Revolucion-Granma
Raul Castro gestures during a meeting of the National Assembly in Havana February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Prensa Latina/Pool
Raul Castro salutes after placing the box containing the ashes of Fidel Castro into a boulder at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery, in Santiago de Cuba, December 4, 2016. REUTERS/ACN/Marcelino Vazquez/via REUTERS
Raul Castro looks up during an event in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the assault of the presidential palace during the regime of Fulgencio Batista, in Havana March 13, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Former South African President Nelson Mandela hugs Fidel Castro during a visit to Mandela's home in Houghton, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 2, 2001. REUTERS/Chris Kotze
Fidel Castro and Raul Castro flank Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbechev during departure ceremonies April 5, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Fidel Castro stand side by side during Putin's official welcoming ceremony outside Havana's Palace of the Revolution, December 14, 2000. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev helps Raul Castro into a jacket at the official residence Zavidovo outside Moscow January 29, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool
Fidel Castro and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez read a copy of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) newspaper "Granma" in Havana June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Revolution Studios/Cubadebate
Hugo Chavez gives Raul Castro a replica of the sword of national hero Simon Bolivar at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Alejandro Rustom
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Raul Castro shake hands during an ALBA alliance summit in Caracas, Venezuela, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Raul Castro looks at Cuban shipwreck survivor Elian Gonzalez as they attend a ceremony in Havana June 30, 2010. REUTERS/Adalberto Roque/Pool
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani shakes hands with Raul Castro at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Alejandro Ernesto/Pool
Raul Castro looks as Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (L) shakes hands with FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono, better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, after signing a historic ceasefire deal between the Colombian government and FARC...more
Raul Castro talks with Gerardo Hernandez (L), Ramon Labanino (2nd L) and Antonio Guerrero (2nd R) in Havana, December 17, 2014. The United States freed the three convicted Cuban spies in return for the release of U.S. foreign aid worker Alan Gross,...more
Fidel Castro speaks on a mobile phone at the presentation of his biography "Guerrillero del tiempo" or "Time Warrior" in Havana, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Roberto Chile
U.S. President Barack Obama and Raul Castro shake hands during their first meeting on the second day of Obama's visit to Cuba, in Havana March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Barack Obama and Raul Castro gesture after a news conference as part of Obama's three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Barack Obama and his family react along with Raul Castro to an exhibition baseball game between the Cuban National team and the MLB Tampa Bay Rays at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Fidel Castro practices his batting with members of the Cuban national baseball team after taking part in a friendly baseball against Venezuela at Barquisimeto's baseball stadium October 29, 2000. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Fidel Castro listen to the Cuban national anthem at the baseball stadium "Latinoamericano" in Havana, May 14, 2002. REUTERS/Rafael Perez
Fidel Castro bats during the inauguration game of the Amateur Baseball Championship in Havana in 1963. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro and Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona play with a ball during an interview in La Havana, October 26, 2005. Maradona interviewed Castro for his weekly television show in Argentina. REUTERS/Canal 13
Pope Francis is greeted by Raul Castro as he arrives to lead a mass for Catholic faithful in the city of Holguin, Cuba, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fidel Castro and Raul Castro, speak during the closing ceremony of the sixth Cuban Communist Party congress in Havana April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
The hands of Barack Obama and Raul Castro are seen during a news conference as part of Obama's three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Raul Castro gestures as he arrives for the ceremony marking the 64th anniversary of the July 26, 1953 rebel assault which Fidel Castro led on the Moncada army barracks, Pinar del Rio, Cuba, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Alejandro Ernesto/Pool
Raul Castro walks in to deliver a speech during the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba, December 21, 2017. Irene Perez/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Handout via Reuters
Next Slideshows
Deadly Oklahoma wildfires
Wildfires in western Oklahoma cover nearly 250,000 acres and could spread as wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour whip an area where scant rain has fallen in...
Migrant train through Mexico
A caravan of hundreds of Central American migrants travel on freight trains as they make their way through Mexico to the U.S. border.
Barbara Bush: 1925 - 2018
Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush, the only woman to see her husband and son sworn in as U.S. president, has died at the age of 92, the Bush family said.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial
Bill Cosby is facing his second criminal trial on charges that he drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand at his home in suburban Philadelphia more than...
MORE IN PICTURES
Wounded Gaza cyclist to miss Asian Games after amputation
A Gaza cyclist's dream of waving the Palestinian flag at the Asian Games has been shattered by an Israeli bullet that caused him to lose his leg after he joined a Gaza border protest.
Deadly Oklahoma wildfires
Wildfires in western Oklahoma cover nearly 250,000 acres and could spread as wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour whip an area where scant rain has fallen in five months.
Migrant train through Mexico
A caravan of hundreds of Central American migrants travel on freight trains as they make their way through Mexico to the U.S. border.
Barbara Bush: 1925 - 2018
Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush, the only woman to see her husband and son sworn in as U.S. president, has died at the age of 92, the Bush family said.
Festival brings fans to scandal-hit sumo wrestling
As the ancient sport looks to move on from a raft of negative publicity, sumo fanatics and tourists alike flocked to the Spring Festival sumo tournament in Tokyo.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial
Bill Cosby is facing his second criminal trial on charges that he drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand at his home in suburban Philadelphia more than 14 years ago. The first trial end in a mistrial last June when the jury could not come to a verdict.
French police clash with eco-activists
French riot police clashed with protesters as their operation to clear squatters from an abandoned airport site evolved into a violent standoff that looked like it could go on for some time.
Arrest of two black men in Starbucks sparks protests
Protests erupt at a Starbucks after two black men were arrested in a Philadelphia cafe sparking accusations of racial profiling at the coffee chain.
Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border
Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.