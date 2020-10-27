Cat shelter takes in feline COVID orphans
Overflowing with aging cats who lost their owners to the COVID pandemic, a cat sanctuary in Barcelona has launched an online campaign to get them adopted. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
As cats of all colors, shapes and sizes basked in autumn sunshine in the courtyard, shelter owner Alex Salvador (pictured) was shooting an advertisement for "Whatever you can afford" donations on a smartphone, broadcast live on Instagram. ...more
"The COVID situation has brought us older cats, cats in quite severe physical states, from elderly people who had not taken them to the vet for a long time, so the costs are very high," says Salvador. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of onsite fundraising events and cut the incomes of existing donors, but the online drive has been a success, Salvador said. "We have adapted everything, the interviews for the adoptions, the...more
The epidemic has also brought in new volunteers. "Since I'm working from home, I work remotely in sales, I need to get out a little bit. Coming here to Jardinets helps a lot," said Andreas Schaedler, 33, (pictured) a Swiss who lives in Barcelona. ...more
Some cats also like to help with the integration process, like four-year-old street-born Zipi (pictured) who shows new arrivals how to respond to stroking and offers of food. "He has become the king of Jardinet, we are all in love with him," Salvador...more
Shelter owner Alex Salvador drinks as she does a broadcast live on Instagram of street-born cats inside of El Jardinet dels Gats (Cats' Garden) in Barcelona, October 3. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
"The COVID situation has brought us older cats, cats in quite severe physical states, from elderly people who had not taken them to the vet for a long time, so the costs are very high," says Salvador. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Cats are pictured inside of El Jardinet dels Gats (Cats' Garden) in Barcelona, September 28. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Shelter owner Alex Salvador opens the cage with a new cat at El Jardinet dels Gats (Cats' Garden) in Barcelona, September 28. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Volunteers wash utensils for cats inside of El Jardinet dels Gats (Cats' Garden) in Barcelona, September 21. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A cat is seen on a slide inside of El Jardinet dels Gats (Cats' Garden) in Barcelona, October 1. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Cats inside of El Jardinet dels Gats (Cats' Garden) in Barcelona, October 5. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Cats eat next to a placard reading "Adopt" inside of El Jardinet dels Gats (Cats' Garden) in Barcelona, September 21. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A cat receives a slice of ham from a volunteer inside of El Jardinet dels Gats (Cats' Garden) in Barcelona, October 3. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
Unrest in Philadelphia after police fatally shoot Black man
Street protests break out in Philadelphia after police shoot and kill a Black man they said had been armed with a knife.
Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records
Protests against coronavirus restrictions take place in cities across Europe as cases hit new records across the continent.
Wind-driven Southern California wildfires prompt mass evacuations
Wind-whipped walls of flame spur mass evacuations in Southern California as hundreds of thousands of residents endure power shutoffs meant to counter heightened...
Silverado wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in California
More than 90,000 residents were ordered from their homes as the wind-driven Silverado blaze raged largely unchecked through drought-parched brush in the canyons...
MORE IN PICTURES
The Met's Costume Institute looks at evolution of fashion
The Costume Institute's upcoming exhibition "About Time: Fashion and Duration" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan explores fashion from 1870 to the present.
Unrest in Philadelphia after police fatally shoot Black man
Street protests break out in Philadelphia after police shoot and kill a Black man they said had been armed with a knife.
Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records
Protests against coronavirus restrictions take place in cities across Europe as cases hit new records across the continent.
Cabbies and office workers: Meet Singapore's ordinary royals
In the modern republic of Singapore, several seemingly ordinary people working in offices or driving taxis can claim to be of royal blood, descendants of a 19th-century monarch who ceded control of the Southeast Asian island to the British.
Wind-driven Southern California wildfires prompt mass evacuations
Wind-whipped walls of flame spur mass evacuations in Southern California as hundreds of thousands of residents endure power shutoffs meant to counter heightened fire risks.
Silverado wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in California
More than 90,000 residents were ordered from their homes as the wind-driven Silverado blaze raged largely unchecked through drought-parched brush in the canyons and foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains south of Los Angeles.
COVID looms large over U.S. election
Freshly surging cases and COVID-19 outbreaks within the Trump administration keep the focus of the U.S. presidential race on the pandemic, which has killed about 225,000 Americans.
'Murder hornet' nest vacuumed out of tree in Washington
A team of entomologists in full-body protective gear vacuumed Asian giant hornets out of a tree in Washington state, eradicating the first nest of the so-called murder hornets found in the United States.
Protests as Poland rules almost total ban on abortions
Poland's top court rules that abortion due to fetal defects is unconstitutional, amounting to an almost total ban on the procedure.