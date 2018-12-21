Edition:
Catalan separatists clash with police as cabinet meets

A police officer runs after a demonstrator during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona, Spain, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A demonstrator throws a can of beer at a police van during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A demonstrator raises his hands as police charge during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Police officers from up during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Demonstrators push garbage containers during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A demonstrator kicks a police van during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Demonstrators march during a protest after Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Demonstrators shout at a member of Catalan regional police force Mossos d'Esquadra during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Demonstrators raise their hands in front of a police officer during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

People raise their hands during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Demonstrator and fireman argue with each other during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Police officers try to put out smoke flares during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A demonstrator hits a police van with a stick during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Demonstrators hold smoke flares during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

People raise hands as they attend a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Police officers hold up shields during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

