Catalan separatists clash with police as cabinet meets
A police officer runs after a demonstrator during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona, Spain, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A demonstrator throws a can of beer at a police van during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A demonstrator raises his hands as police charge during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Police officers from up during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Demonstrators push garbage containers during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A demonstrator kicks a police van during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Demonstrators march during a protest after Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Demonstrators shout at a member of Catalan regional police force Mossos d'Esquadra during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Demonstrators raise their hands in front of a police officer during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
People raise their hands during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Demonstrator and fireman argue with each other during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Police officers try to put out smoke flares during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A demonstrator hits a police van with a stick during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Demonstrators hold smoke flares during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People raise hands as they attend a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Police officers hold up shields during a protest against Spain's cabinet meeting in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
