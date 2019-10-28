Catalan separatists protest in Barcelona
Catalan pro-independence demonstrator runs away from riot police during a protest against police action, in Barcelona, Spain, October 26. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Catalan pro-independence demonstrators and riot police clash during a protest against police action, in Barcelona, Spain, October 26. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Catalan pro-independence demonstrators attend a protest in downtown Barcelona, Spain, October 25. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Supporters of Spanish unity attend a demonstration to call for co-existence in Catalonia and an end to separatism, in Barcelona, Spain, October 27. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A supporter of Spanish unity arrives to attend a demonstration to call for co-existence in Catalonia and an end to separatism, in Barcelona, Spain, October 27. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Catalan pro-independence demonstrators attend a protest to call for the release of jailed separatist leaders in Barcelona, Spain, October 26. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Catalan pro-independence demonstrators and riot police clash during a protest against police action, in Barcelona, Spain, October 26. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Police stand guard in front of Sants railway station, in Barcelona, Spain, October 27. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Supporters of Spanish unity attend a demonstration to call for co-existence in Catalonia and an end to separatism, in Barcelona, Spain, October 27. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A Catalan pro-independence demonstrator faces off with riot police during a protest against police action, in Barcelona, Spain, October 26. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Catalan pro-independence demonstrators and riot police clash during a protest against police action, in Barcelona, Spain, October 26. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Catalan pro-independence demonstrators kick a police car as they clash with riot police during a protest against police action, in Barcelona, Spain, October 26. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Pro-independence activists gather during a protest in Barcelona, Spain, October 23. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A police officer kicks a balloon next to a van that was covered with paint during a protest outside the Spanish government delegation offices in Barcelona, Spain, October 21. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Catalan pro-independence demonstrators attend a protest to call for the release of jailed separatist leaders in Barcelona, Spain, October 26. The flag reads "Freedom for political prisoners". REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Catalan pro-independence demonstrators carry pictures of jailed or exiled Catalan politicians during a protest in downtown Barcelona, Spain, October 25. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Riot police walk by a fire barricade during Catalonia's general strike in Barcelona, Spain, October 18. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A Catalan demonstrator kicks a tear gas canister during Catalonia's general strike in Barcelona, Spain, October 18. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Riot police fire a weapon during Catalonia's general strike in Barcelona, Spain, October 18. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A Catalan demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back to the riot police during Catalonia's general strike in Barcelona, Spain, October 18. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Separatist demonstrators gather at Paso de Gracia avenue during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 17. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Melted traffic lights are seen after clashes of separatist demonstrators in Barcelona, Spain, October 17. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People take part in a protest march in Parets Del Valles, near Barcelona, Spain, October 17. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A person extinguishes a burning car during a protest near the Catalan Ministry of Interior in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
People hug each other during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
