Catalonia declares independence
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament declares the independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament declares the independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament declares the independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People gather as they watch on giant screens a plenary session outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman reacts while the Catalan regional parliament votes for independence of Catalonia from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People react while the Catalan regional parliament votes for independence of Catalonia from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People display Catalan separatist flags during a demonstration outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People react while the Catalan regional parliament votes for independence of Catalonia from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People rest during a demonstration outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
