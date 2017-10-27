Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 27, 2017 | 11:16am EDT

Catalonia declares independence

People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament declares the independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament declares the independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament declares the independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
1 / 13
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
2 / 13
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
3 / 13
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
4 / 13
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament declares the independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament declares the independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament declares the independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
5 / 13
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament declares the independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament declares the independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament declares the independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
6 / 13
People gather as they watch on giant screens a plenary session outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People gather as they watch on giant screens a plenary session outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People gather as they watch on giant screens a plenary session outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
7 / 13
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
8 / 13
A woman reacts while the Catalan regional parliament votes for independence of Catalonia from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A woman reacts while the Catalan regional parliament votes for independence of Catalonia from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
A woman reacts while the Catalan regional parliament votes for independence of Catalonia from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
9 / 13
People react while the Catalan regional parliament votes for independence of Catalonia from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People react while the Catalan regional parliament votes for independence of Catalonia from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People react while the Catalan regional parliament votes for independence of Catalonia from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
10 / 13
People display Catalan separatist flags during a demonstration outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People display Catalan separatist flags during a demonstration outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People display Catalan separatist flags during a demonstration outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
11 / 13
People react while the Catalan regional parliament votes for independence of Catalonia from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People react while the Catalan regional parliament votes for independence of Catalonia from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People react while the Catalan regional parliament votes for independence of Catalonia from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
12 / 13
People rest during a demonstration outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People rest during a demonstration outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People rest during a demonstration outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Royal cremation for Thai king

Royal cremation for Thai king

Next Slideshows

Royal cremation for Thai king

Royal cremation for Thai king

King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, is cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.

9:40am EDT
In the ruins of Marawi

In the ruins of Marawi

With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a...

9:15am EDT
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

8:05am EDT
Flashback: JFK assassination

Flashback: JFK assassination

Images from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

Oct 26 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

When Hurricane Sandy struck

When Hurricane Sandy struck

Five years have passed since Hurricane Sandy devastated the northeast.

Tension high after Kenya's election re-run

Tension high after Kenya's election re-run

Clashes continue in the west of the country following Thursday's disputed vote.

Royal cremation for Thai king

Royal cremation for Thai king

King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, is cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.

In the ruins of Marawi

In the ruins of Marawi

With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Flashback: JFK assassination

Flashback: JFK assassination

Images from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Kenyan opposition supporters clash with police in pockets of the country, seeking to derail an election re-run.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

Celebrity style: Grace Jones

Celebrity style: Grace Jones

The fashion of Jamaican-American singer, model and actor Grace Jones.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast