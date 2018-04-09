Catch and release migrants
An undocumented immigrant from Honduras and his son, recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy, pass the time before beginning a bus journey to Louisiana at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas,...more
An undocumented immigrant recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy holds an envelope preparing her for an upcoming bus trip at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren...more
Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy walk to a bus station to begin journeys to cities around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy get ready for bed at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Recently detained and released undocumented immigrants from Central America walk from a Catholic Charities relief center to the nearby bus station to begin travels around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy wait for their bus trip to begin at the start of journeys to cities around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A recently detained and released undocumented immigrant from Guatemala and her daughter arrange a bus journey to New York at a station in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Daniela Guardiola, a volunteer with the Catholic Charities relief center, assists an undocumented Honduran immigrant recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy as she waits to board a bus with her son and begin...more
Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy wait to board a bus to begin journeys to cities around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
After being detained and released by law enforcement, undocumented immigrants from Central America pass the time before beginning bus journeys to travel elsewhere in the U.S. at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018....more
After being detained and released by law enforcement, undocumented immigrants wait for assistance with bus transportation to travel elsewhere in the U.S. at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy wait to board a bus to begin journeys to cities around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
After being detained and released by law enforcement, an undocumented immigrant wears an ankle monitor at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
After being detained and released by law enforcement, undocumented immigrants from Central America wait for assistance with bus transportation to travel elsewhere in the U.S. at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018....more
Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy board a bus to begin journeys to cities around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
