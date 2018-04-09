Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 9, 2018 | 5:00pm EDT

Catch and release migrants

An undocumented immigrant from Honduras and his son, recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy, pass the time before beginning a bus journey to Louisiana at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

An undocumented immigrant from Honduras and his son, recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy, pass the time before beginning a bus journey to Louisiana at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas,...more

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
An undocumented immigrant from Honduras and his son, recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy, pass the time before beginning a bus journey to Louisiana at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
1 / 15
An undocumented immigrant recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy holds an envelope preparing her for an upcoming bus trip at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

An undocumented immigrant recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy holds an envelope preparing her for an upcoming bus trip at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren...more

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
An undocumented immigrant recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy holds an envelope preparing her for an upcoming bus trip at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
2 / 15
Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy walk to a bus station to begin journeys to cities around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy walk to a bus station to begin journeys to cities around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy walk to a bus station to begin journeys to cities around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
3 / 15
Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy get ready for bed at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy get ready for bed at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy get ready for bed at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
4 / 15
Recently detained and released undocumented immigrants from Central America walk from a Catholic Charities relief center to the nearby bus station to begin travels around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Recently detained and released undocumented immigrants from Central America walk from a Catholic Charities relief center to the nearby bus station to begin travels around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Recently detained and released undocumented immigrants from Central America walk from a Catholic Charities relief center to the nearby bus station to begin travels around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
5 / 15
Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy wait for their bus trip to begin at the start of journeys to cities around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy wait for their bus trip to begin at the start of journeys to cities around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy wait for their bus trip to begin at the start of journeys to cities around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
6 / 15
A recently detained and released undocumented immigrant from Guatemala and her daughter arrange a bus journey to New York at a station in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A recently detained and released undocumented immigrant from Guatemala and her daughter arrange a bus journey to New York at a station in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
A recently detained and released undocumented immigrant from Guatemala and her daughter arrange a bus journey to New York at a station in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
7 / 15
Daniela Guardiola, a volunteer with the Catholic Charities relief center, assists an undocumented Honduran immigrant recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy as she waits to board a bus with her son and begin the journey to Florida at a station in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Daniela Guardiola, a volunteer with the Catholic Charities relief center, assists an undocumented Honduran immigrant recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy as she waits to board a bus with her son and begin...more

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Daniela Guardiola, a volunteer with the Catholic Charities relief center, assists an undocumented Honduran immigrant recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy as she waits to board a bus with her son and begin the journey to Florida at a station in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
8 / 15
Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy wait to board a bus to begin journeys to cities around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy wait to board a bus to begin journeys to cities around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy wait to board a bus to begin journeys to cities around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
9 / 15
After being detained and released by law enforcement, undocumented immigrants from Central America pass the time before beginning bus journeys to travel elsewhere in the U.S. at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

After being detained and released by law enforcement, undocumented immigrants from Central America pass the time before beginning bus journeys to travel elsewhere in the U.S. at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018....more

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
After being detained and released by law enforcement, undocumented immigrants from Central America pass the time before beginning bus journeys to travel elsewhere in the U.S. at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
10 / 15
After being detained and released by law enforcement, undocumented immigrants wait for assistance with bus transportation to travel elsewhere in the U.S. at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

After being detained and released by law enforcement, undocumented immigrants wait for assistance with bus transportation to travel elsewhere in the U.S. at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
After being detained and released by law enforcement, undocumented immigrants wait for assistance with bus transportation to travel elsewhere in the U.S. at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
11 / 15
Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy wait to board a bus to begin journeys to cities around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy wait to board a bus to begin journeys to cities around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy wait to board a bus to begin journeys to cities around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
12 / 15
After being detained and released by law enforcement, an undocumented immigrant wears an ankle monitor at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

After being detained and released by law enforcement, an undocumented immigrant wears an ankle monitor at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
After being detained and released by law enforcement, an undocumented immigrant wears an ankle monitor at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
13 / 15
After being detained and released by law enforcement, undocumented immigrants from Central America wait for assistance with bus transportation to travel elsewhere in the U.S. at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

After being detained and released by law enforcement, undocumented immigrants from Central America wait for assistance with bus transportation to travel elsewhere in the U.S. at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018....more

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
After being detained and released by law enforcement, undocumented immigrants from Central America wait for assistance with bus transportation to travel elsewhere in the U.S. at the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
14 / 15
Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy board a bus to begin journeys to cities around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy board a bus to begin journeys to cities around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Undocumented immigrants recently released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy board a bus to begin journeys to cities around the U.S. in McAllen, Texas, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Emotional vigil for Canadian hockey team

Emotional vigil for Canadian hockey team

Next Slideshows

Emotional vigil for Canadian hockey team

Emotional vigil for Canadian hockey team

Mourners gather at the home arena for the Humboldt Broncos to remember the victims of a fatal bus accident in Saskatchewan.

Apr 09 2018
Bill Cosby retrial begins

Bill Cosby retrial begins

Bill Cosby is facing his second criminal trial on charges that he drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand at his home in suburban Philadelphia more than...

Apr 09 2018
Best of the Masters

Best of the Masters

Patrick Reed claims his first major championship with a one-shot victory at the U.S. Masters.

Apr 09 2018
Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Apr 08 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Emotional vigil for Canadian hockey team

Emotional vigil for Canadian hockey team

Mourners gather at the home arena for the Humboldt Broncos to remember the victims of a fatal bus accident in Saskatchewan.

Bill Cosby retrial begins

Bill Cosby retrial begins

Bill Cosby is facing his second criminal trial on charges that he drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand at his home in suburban Philadelphia more than 14 years ago. The first trial end in a mistrial last June when the jury could not come to a verdict.

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Best of the Masters

Best of the Masters

Patrick Reed claims his first major championship with a one-shot victory at the U.S. Masters.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Canada grieves after hockey team bus crash

Canada grieves after hockey team bus crash

Fifteen people were killed when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos, a Canadian junior ice hockey team, collided with a truck in Saskatchewan, in one of the worst disasters to strike Canada's sporting community.

Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Unfazed by tough talk from President Donald Trump, migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest crossing points for those trying to enter the United States illegally.

Brazil's Lula defies prison order

Brazil's Lula defies prison order

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defied a judge's order to turn himself in to police and start serving a 12-year prison sentence for bribery that would likely end his hopes of regaining the presidency.

Conor McGregor charged after Brooklyn melee

Conor McGregor charged after Brooklyn melee

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was freed by a New York judge on $50,000 bail after being charged with assault for his part in a melee at a media event to publicize a series of UFC fights at a Brooklyn arena.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast