Pictures | Sat Feb 22, 2020 | 4:25pm EST

Caucus day in Nevada

Two women look at their Nevada Democratic Caucus Presidential Preference Cards to be used as ballots as they await the start of voting at the caucus site at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Nevada Democratic Caucus voters hold up their Presidential Preference Cards to start the first alignment inside the caucus at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Joe Biden shoots selfies with voters waiting in line to register and participate in the Nevada Democratic Caucus at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
A voter looks at the Presidential Preference sheet used as a ballot in the Nevada Caucus as he stands in line to vote at to vote at the caucus site at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Pete Buttigieg visits a Nevada Democratic Caucus site to meet voters at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Amy Klobuchar meets with supporters and volunteers at one of her campaign offices on Nevada Caucus day in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Jessica Canicosa, a precinct captain for Bernie Sanders, waits to greet voters arriving to participate in the Nevada Democratic Presidential Caucus in a caucus room at Liberty High School in Henderson. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Elizabeth Warren visits a Nevada Caucus voting site at Coronado high school in Henderson. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Three supporters of Tulsi Gabbard sit alone in her section of the Nevada Democratic Caucus at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Preference cards are seen at a Nevada Caucus voting site at Coronado high school in Henderson. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Nevada Caucus precinct captain Timothy Boytor gives voters instructions inside the caucus at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Pete Buttigieg visits a Nevada Democratic Caucus site to meet voters at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Amy Klobuchar meets with supporters and volunteers at one of her campaign offices on Nevada Caucus day in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Elizabeth Warren visits a Nevada Caucus voting site at Coronado High School in Henderson. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Nevada Caucus voters, campaign volunteers and precinct workers wait for the start of the caucus at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Voters and campaign volunteers wait under shelter from the rain at a Nevada Caucus voting site at Coronado High School in Henderson. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Joe Biden poses for photos with voters waiting in line to register and participate in the Nevada Democratic Caucus at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
A voter arrives at a Nevada Caucus voting site at Coronado High School in Henderson. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Nevada Caucus voters line up to participate inside the caucus at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Amy Klobuchar gets a hug from her Nevada State Director Marina Negroponte as she arrives to visit with campaign staff and volunteers at one of her campaign offices on Nevada Caucus day in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Supporters and volunteers for Elizabeth Warren cheer as she arrives to visit a Nevada Caucus voting site at Coronado high school in Henderson. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Pete Buttigieg is surrounded by news media as he visits a Nevada Democratic Caucus site to meet voters at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Nevada Caucus voters and precinct workers mingle and line up to participate before the start of the Caucus at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
A voter holds a preference card as a child looks on at a Nevada Caucus voting site at Coronado High School in Henderson. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
A Nevada Democratic Caucus voter arrives with a young child to vote at the caucus site at Liberty High School in Henderson. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
