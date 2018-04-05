Edition:
United States
Thu Apr 5, 2018

Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Border patrol agents apprehend people who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near Falfurrias, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A levee, which acts as a border wall, is pictured in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A border patrol agent apprehends immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A border patrol agent uses night vision goggles to look for immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Border patrol agent Sergio Ramirez apprehends an immigrant who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Border patrol agent Sergio Ramirez apprehends immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Border patrol agents apprehend immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A border patrol agent and accompanying canine search for immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Border patrol agent Sergio Ramirez apprehends immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Border patrol agents apprehend immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
The possessions of an immigrant who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. are collected following an apprehension in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Border patrol agents apprehend immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A border patrol helicopter searches for immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A border patrol agent track signs left by people who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near Falfurrias, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Border patrol agent Robert Rodriguez apprehends immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Border patrol agent Robert Rodriguez looks for signs of immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A border patrol agent apprehends an immigrant who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Border patrol agents apprehend immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A border patrol agent apprehends immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
After being apprehended, immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. follow directions from a border patrol agent to remove their shoelaces in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Immigrants who turned themselves in to border patrol agents after illegally crossing the border from Mexico into the U.S. wait to be transported for processing in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Immigrants who turned themselves in to border patrol agents after illegally crossing the border from Mexico into the U.S. wait to be transported for processing in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A border patrol agent apprehends immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Immigrants who turned themselves in to border patrol agents after illegally crossing the border from Mexico into the U.S. wait to be transported for processing in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Immigrants who turned themselves in to border patrol agents after illegally crossing the border from Mexico into the U.S. wait to be transported for processing in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Tracks left by people who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. are pictured in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near Falfurrias, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
