United States
Pictures | Thu May 3, 2018 | 8:20am EDT

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

A border patrol agent apprehends a woman and a man after they were caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
A four-year-old boy weeps in the arms of a family member as he and others were apprehended by border patrol agents after illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
A border patrol agent leads a group of illegal immigrants out of heavy bush after they were caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Border patrol agents in a helicopter and with a canine unit search for illegal immigrants along the border with Mexico near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Border patrol agents with a canine unit search for illegal immigrants along the border with Mexico near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
A border patrol agent collects the belongings of a man after he was apprehended while illegally crossing the border with Mexico near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
A border patrol agent takes handcuffs off men who were caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Border patrol agents crawl through bush while pulling the body of a man suffering from dehydration after he and others were caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
A border patrol agent frisks a man after he and others were caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
A border patrol agent apprehends a man after he and others were caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
A four-year-old boy weeps in the arms of a family member as he and others were apprehended by border patrol agents after illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Border patrol agents prepare to give first aid to a man suffering from dehydration after he and others were caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Border patrol agents give first aid to a man suffering from dehydration after he and others were caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
A border patrol agent checks the eyes of a man suffering from dehydration after he and others were caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
A border patrol agent gives first aid to a man suffering from dehydration after he and others were caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
