Pictures | Thu Aug 16, 2018 | 3:10pm EDT

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Women from the Dominican Republic are apprehended by the border patrol for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A border patrol agent apprehends men from Brazil after they illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A woman from Mexico weeps after she and others were apprehended for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A border patrol agent is reflected in the window of a van transporting men who were apprehended for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Border Patrol Agent Mark Joffre orders a man from Guatemala to stop running after he and others illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Men from Guatemala are apprehended by the border patrol for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Border patrol agents apprehend men from Guatemala and Honduras after they illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A man from Guatemala is apprehended by the border patrol for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A man from Guatemala reacts after he is apprehended with others who illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Border Patrol Agent Mark Joffre with the Mobile Response Team (MRT) apprehends men from Guatemala and Honduras after they illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Women from the Dominican Republic sit grief stricken after being apprehended by the border patrol for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A border patrol agent apprehends a man from Guatemala after he and others illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Border Patrol Agent Mark Joffre orders a man from Guatemala to stop running after he and others illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
