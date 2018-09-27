Edition:
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

A man from El Salvador sits in the back of a border patrol vehicle after he was apprehended for illegally crossing into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) patrol the Rio Grande River at sunset in Roma, Texas, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Men from El Salvador are apprehended by the border patrol after they illegally crossed into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
A 2-year-old girl from Romania stands with her father along the border wall as they await apprehension after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
A man from Mexico displays the number of times he has tried to cross into the United States after he was apprehended by the border patrol in Nogales, Arizona, for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A woman from Guatemala holds her 2-year-old son along the border wall as they await apprehension after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
A policeman from the city of La Joya stands over an 18-year-old male who lies injured after crashing his vehicle while transporting two men and a woman who illegally crossed the U.S. border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
Immigrant children look back towards Mexico through the border wall as they and others await apprehension after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico on August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
A man from Honduras is apprehended by a member of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit in Falfurrias, Texas after he illegally crossed the U.S. border from Mexico on August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
The back of a man is covered in dirt after he was apprehended by the Border Patrol in Falfurrias, Texas for illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico on August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Siblings from Mexico climb over a fence after they were apprehended by the Border Patrol in Falfurrias, Texas for illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico on August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
The Rio Grande river is seen in the background as Border Patrol Agent John Horner with the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) looks for shoe prints along the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas, August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
An immigrant woman holds her son by the border wall as she and others await apprehension after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico on August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
Headlights from a Border Patrol vehicle are seen along the U.S. border wall with Mexico during sunset in Penitas, Texas, August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
An undocumented man from Mexico is apprehended by Border Patrol agents after allegedly dropping off a group of migrants in an area known for human smuggling near Falfurrias, Texas, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
A U.S. Border Patrol agent and accompanying canine search a vehicle for narcotics near Falfurrias, Texas, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
Deputies from the Brooks County Sheriff's Office inspect an abandoned vehicle used for suspected human smuggling of illegal immigrants near Falfurrias, Texas, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
Brooks County Sheriff's Deputy Elias Pompa searches for illegal immigrants inside an abandoned elementary school in Encino, Texas, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
A water station to help illegal immigrants survive harsh heat and sun on their journeys north is seen near Falfurrias, Texas, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
Women from the Dominican Republic are apprehended by the border patrol for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A member of the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) is photographed through a night vision device as he guards the U.S. border with Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
Members of the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) attempt to apprehend men and women in a moving vehicle who illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
A border patrol agent apprehends men from Brazil after they illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Members of the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) give water to an apprehended man who illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
A member of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit checks the head of an injured man from Mexico who was apprehended in Encino, Texas after he illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
A woman from Mexico weeps after she and others were apprehended for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Border Patrol Agent Mark Joffre orders a man from Guatemala to stop running after he and others illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A man from Guatemala is apprehended by the border patrol for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Women from the Dominican Republic sit grief stricken after being apprehended by the border patrol for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A border patrol agent is reflected in the window of a van transporting men who were apprehended for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
