Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehend undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border with the help of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations helicopter in Mission, Texas, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Loren...more
A U.S. Border Patrol agent apprehends an undocumented man from Honduras after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, April 9. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehend an undocumented man from Honduras after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, April 9. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehend undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, April 9. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
An undocumented man from Honduras, who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, sits in exhaustion after failing to evade U.S. Border Patrol agents and being apprehended in Mission, Texas, April 9. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
An undocumented man from Honduras, who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, sits in exhaustion after failing to evade U.S. Border Patrol agents and being apprehended in Mission, Texas, April 9. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
An undocumented man from Honduras is apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, April 9. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehend undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, April 9. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehend undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, April 9. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A U.S. Border Patrol agent apprehends undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, April 9. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A U.S. Border Patrol agent apprehends undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border with the help of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations helicopter in Mission, Texas, April 9. REUTERS/Loren...more
A U.S. Border Patrol agent searches for undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in Penitas, Texas, April 9. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehend an undocumented migrant after she illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, April 9. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehend an undocumented migrant after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, April 9. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Undocumented migrants run across a busy highway and load into a vehicle after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, April 9. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
