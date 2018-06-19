Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Members of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit apprehend an injured illegal immigrant from Honduras, near Falfurrias, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A member of the BORSTAR Unit tracks illegal immigrants. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A member of the BORSTAR Unit tracks illegal immigrants. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An illegal immigrant from Honduras lies injured after he is tracked and found by the BORSTAR Unit near Falfurrias. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Members of the BORSTAR Unit track illegal immigrants. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A member of the BORSTAR Unit apprehends an illegal immigrant from Honduras. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Members of the BORSTAR Unit apprehend illegal immigrants from Honduras. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Members of the BORSTAR Unit search illegal immigrants from Guatemala after they were apprehended near Falfurrias. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Members of the BORSTAR Unit apprehend illegal immigrants from Honduras. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Members of the BORSTAR Unit apprehend illegal immigrants from Guatemala. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Members of the BORSTAR Unit apprehend illegal immigrants from Guatemala. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Members of the BORSTAR Unit apprehend illegal immigrants from Guatemala. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
Tent city for immigrant children in Texas
Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration are housed in a tent...
Hundreds still missing in Guatemala
Guatemala on Sunday ended its victim search efforts in the zone that suffered most deaths and injuries from the Fuego volcano eruption, its disaster agency...
MORE IN PICTURES
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Russia 3 - Egypt 1
Russia takes on Egypt in World Cup action.
Tent city for immigrant children in Texas
Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration are housed in a tent city next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas.
Senegal 2 - Poland 1
Poland takes on Senegal in World Cup action.
Japan 2 - Colombia 1
Japan takes on Colombia in World Cup action.
Hundreds still missing in Guatemala
Guatemala on Sunday ended its victim search efforts in the zone that suffered most deaths and injuries from the Fuego volcano eruption, its disaster agency said.
Miniature memories
Hank Cheng, has been creating remarkably realistic model street scenes influenced by his life in an attempt to preserve his memories for the future.