United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 19, 2018

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Members of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit apprehend an injured illegal immigrant from Honduras, near Falfurrias, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
A member of the BORSTAR Unit tracks illegal immigrants. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
A member of the BORSTAR Unit tracks illegal immigrants. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
An illegal immigrant from Honduras lies injured after he is tracked and found by the BORSTAR Unit near Falfurrias. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Members of the BORSTAR Unit track illegal immigrants. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
A member of the BORSTAR Unit apprehends an illegal immigrant from Honduras. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Members of the BORSTAR Unit apprehend illegal immigrants from Honduras. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Members of the BORSTAR Unit search illegal immigrants from Guatemala after they were apprehended near Falfurrias. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Members of the BORSTAR Unit apprehend illegal immigrants from Honduras. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Members of the BORSTAR Unit apprehend illegal immigrants from Guatemala. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Members of the BORSTAR Unit apprehend illegal immigrants from Guatemala. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Members of the BORSTAR Unit apprehend illegal immigrants from Guatemala. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
