Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Madelen and 7-year-old daughter Sophia, Venezuelan migrants, turn themselves in to law enforcement to seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Migrants turn themselves in to law enforcement to seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A Honduran father sits with his 6-year-old daughter shortly after they turned themselves in to law enforcement to seek asylum with fellow migrants following an illegal crossing of the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A U.S. Border Patrol agent looks up at a circling helicopter as he searches for migrants who illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A water container is seen at a landing spot where migrants cross the Rio Grande by raft near Mission, Texas, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A constable department sergeant and deputy use binoculars to monitor the banks of the Rio Grande near a migrant crossing spot in Mission, Texas, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Fresh shoe prints are seen at a migrant crossing spot on the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A constable department deputy looks for migrants who illegally crossed the Rio Grande into the U.S. near Mission, Texas, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Madelen and 7-year-old daughter Sophia, Venezuelan migrants, sit in the back of a constable department vehicle after illegally crossing the Rio Grande and turning themselves in to seek asylum near Mission, Texas, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Migrants turn themselves in to law enforcement to seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Migrant men are apprehended by law enforcement personnel after illegally crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S. near Mission, Texas, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A migrant man holds a Homeland Security bag filled with his possessions after turning himself in to U.S. Border Patrol with fellow asylum seekers, following an illegal crossing of the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

U.S. Border Patrol agents detain migrants who illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A tattoo is seen on the back of a Mexican man after he was detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents for illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A U.S. Border Patrol agent detains a man from the Dominican Republic who illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Migrant families turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A tired Chinese migrant (L), handcuffed to a Colombian migrant, rests on the ground after unsuccessfully attempting to evade U.S. Border Patrol agents and being detained following an illegal crossing of the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

(From L) Migrants from Mexico, El Salvador, China and Colombia are detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Migrant families turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A Honduran migrant father comforts his 10-year-old daughter after turning themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol with fellow asylum seekers following an illegal crossing of the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A 4-year-old migrant girl from Ecuador stands with her mother after turning themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to ask for asylum following an illegal crossing of the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

An 8-year-old migrant girl's feet are seen covered in mud after crossing the Rio Grande with her family and fellow asylum seekers near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Migrant families turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Migrants board a transport bus after turning themselves in to law enforcement to seek asylum following an illegal crossing of the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

