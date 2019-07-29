Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Madelen and 7-year-old daughter Sophia, Venezuelan migrants, turn themselves in to law enforcement to seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Migrants turn themselves in to law enforcement to seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A Honduran father sits with his 6-year-old daughter shortly after they turned themselves in to law enforcement to seek asylum with fellow migrants following an illegal crossing of the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Loren...more
A U.S. Border Patrol agent looks up at a circling helicopter as he searches for migrants who illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A water container is seen at a landing spot where migrants cross the Rio Grande by raft near Mission, Texas, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A constable department sergeant and deputy use binoculars to monitor the banks of the Rio Grande near a migrant crossing spot in Mission, Texas, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Fresh shoe prints are seen at a migrant crossing spot on the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A constable department deputy looks for migrants who illegally crossed the Rio Grande into the U.S. near Mission, Texas, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Madelen and 7-year-old daughter Sophia, Venezuelan migrants, sit in the back of a constable department vehicle after illegally crossing the Rio Grande and turning themselves in to seek asylum near Mission, Texas, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Migrants turn themselves in to law enforcement to seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Migrant men are apprehended by law enforcement personnel after illegally crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S. near Mission, Texas, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A migrant man holds a Homeland Security bag filled with his possessions after turning himself in to U.S. Border Patrol with fellow asylum seekers, following an illegal crossing of the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren...more
U.S. Border Patrol agents detain migrants who illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A tattoo is seen on the back of a Mexican man after he was detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents for illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A U.S. Border Patrol agent detains a man from the Dominican Republic who illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Migrant families turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A tired Chinese migrant (L), handcuffed to a Colombian migrant, rests on the ground after unsuccessfully attempting to evade U.S. Border Patrol agents and being detained following an illegal crossing of the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26,...more
(From L) Migrants from Mexico, El Salvador, China and Colombia are detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Migrant families turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A Honduran migrant father comforts his 10-year-old daughter after turning themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol with fellow asylum seekers following an illegal crossing of the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A 4-year-old migrant girl from Ecuador stands with her mother after turning themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to ask for asylum following an illegal crossing of the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
An 8-year-old migrant girl's feet are seen covered in mud after crossing the Rio Grande with her family and fellow asylum seekers near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Migrant families turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Migrants board a transport bus after turning themselves in to law enforcement to seek asylum following an illegal crossing of the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Next Slideshows
Hundreds of hot air balloons over France
Hundreds of hot air balloons take to the skies at the Mondial Air Ballons festival in Chambley, France, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons...
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were...
Shooting at California food festival
A gunman killed at least three people at a California food festival on Sunday before being shot dead by police, and police were hunting for a second person they...
MORE IN PICTURES
Hundreds of hot air balloons over France
Hundreds of hot air balloons take to the skies at the Mondial Air Ballons festival in Chambley, France, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons aligning in an hour.
Teenager nabs $3 million prize in Fortnite gaming tournament
American teenager Kyle Giersdorf won $3 million after taking the top prize in a tournament in New York for the popular online video game Fortnite.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
Shooting at California food festival
A gunman killed at least three people at a California food festival on Sunday before being shot dead by police, and police were hunting for a second person they believed was involved in the killing.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Protesters clash in Hong Kong as violence intensifies
Hong Kong police clashed with thousands of protesters on Sunday, as they sought to defend China s main representative office from crowds seething over what many see as an increasing cycle of violence against them.
Protesters clash with police during anti-triad march in Hong Kong
Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at demonstrators hurling rocks in a rural Hong Kong town on Saturday as several thousand activists gathered to protest an attack by suspected triad gang members at a train station last weekend.