Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Jonathan, an asylum-seeking migrant from Ecuador, eats from a packet of fruit and nuts, as he weeps alongside his wife Yasmin while holding his one year old daughter Noa after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, May 17, 2021. "They were not nice to us", Jonathan said while asking for food and water. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

