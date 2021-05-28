Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
An asylum-seeking migrant man from Venezuela carries an elderly woman as he walks in the water to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An U.S. Border Patrol agent assists an elderly asylum-seeking migrant woman from Venezuela after the woman crossed the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Venezuela react as they reach the shore after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Venezuela walk in the water while crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Venezuela walk in the water while crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Venezuela walk in the water while crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An asylum-seeking migrant woman from Venezuela reacts as she reaches the shore after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant family is being escorted by a member of U.S. National Guard after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft while crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Venezuela react as they wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An asylum-seeking migrant boy from Venezuela cries on his mother's lap while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An asylum-seeking migrant mother from Venezuela embraces her child as they wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Venezuela wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol's van after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A U.S. border patrol agent offers his hand to a migrant woman from Guatemala who was caught hiding in thick brush after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Dylan, a four year old asylum-seeking migrant boy from Honduras, holds onto his mother as they look for cover from heavy rainfall after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Asylum-seeking migrants from Romania line-up to enter a U.S. Border Patrol bus during heavy rainfall after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A member of the Texas Army National Guard watches as a raft full of asylum-seeking migrants from Central America arrive to the bank of the Rio Grande after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees...more
An asylum-seeking migrant mother from Central America weeps as she carries her son through heavy rainfall after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Angelie, a five year old asylum-seeking girl from Honduras, is held by her mother Claudia as they await to be processed by U.S. border patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 19, 2021....more
Asylum seeking migrants from Central America line up to be escorted to the main road by the Texas Army National Guard after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Olga, a six year old asylum-seeking migrant from El Salvador, plays with a doll she found left by previous migrants after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America are backlight by the Texas Army National Guard as they are escorted to the main road after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Anna, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, holds her 22-month-old son Carlo as she uses a mobile phone to speak to family members after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Junior, a two year old asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, rests amid dozens of other families from Central and South America as they await to be processed by officials after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma,...more
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America line up to be escorted to the main road by the Texas Army National Guard after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants from Central America jump a fence into private property as they are pursued by U.S. border patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America hold their children while sitting along a dirt road as they await transport by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 18, 2021....more
Jonathan, an asylum-seeking migrant from Ecuador, eats from a packet of fruit and nuts, as he weeps alongside his wife Yasmin while holding his one year old daughter Noa after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma,...more
A U.S. Border Patrol agent plays rock-throwing with asylum-seeking migrants who crossed the Rio Bravo to turn themselves to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
U.S. border patrol agents surround a group of asylum seeking migrants from Central America after they crossed the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, May 14, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Unaccompanied child migrants, seeking-asylum from Central America, remove their shoe laces and jewelry before being transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 18,...more
Anderson, a six-year-old unaccompanied minor from El Salvador, stands in line with other asylum-seeking children as they identify themselves to a U.S. border patrol agent after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya,...more
Dozens of asylum seeking unaccompanied minors from Central America rest after surrendering to U.S. border patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 14, 2021. Over 170 asylum seeking...more
Dozens of asylum seeking unaccompanied minors from Central America rest after surrendering to U.S. border patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
U.S. border patrol agents follow asylum seeking migrants from Central America after they crossed the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Halsey, an asylum-seeking migrant from Nicaragua, leans on her husband Pablo as he holds their daughter Alyson, 6, while awaiting with others to be transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande into the United...more
Flavia, an asylum-seeking migrant from Guatemala, snuggles with her five-month daughter Angela, as they wait with others to be transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico La...more
Migrants sit in a vehicle to be transported to a U.S. border patrol facility after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/James Breeden
An asylum seeking mother and her three children from Central America are followed by a Texas Highway Patrol officer as they look for cover during a heavy downfall after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May...more
Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Venezuela board an U.S. Border Patrol's bus to be transported after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Next Slideshows
California transit worker kills 9 in rail yard shooting
A transit employee in San Jose killed nine co-workers before taking his own life in the latest of a spate of deadly mass U.S. shootings.
In pictures: The 1921 Tulsa race massacre
A century ago, a white mob looted and burned the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, leaving at least 300 Black residents dead and thousands more homeless.
Thousands flee after Congo warns of possible new volcano eruption
Thousands scrambled to flee the Congolese city of Goma, picking their way across landscapes scarred with lava, after officials said a second volcanic eruption...
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of the iHeartRadio Music Awards
Highlights from the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photographer turns cicadas into portrait subjects
The Brood X bugs get their closeup in images taken by Virginia photographer and cicada enthusiast Oxana Ware.
California transit worker kills 9 in rail yard shooting
A transit employee in San Jose killed nine co-workers before taking his own life in the latest of a spate of deadly mass U.S. shootings.
In pictures: The 1921 Tulsa race massacre
A century ago, a white mob looted and burned the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, leaving at least 300 Black residents dead and thousands more homeless.
Cubans turn to pigeon breeding as an escape from pandemic
Cubans are increasingly breeding pigeons as a form of escape, as most stay indoors due to the country's worst coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began in March last year.
Thousands flee after Congo warns of possible new volcano eruption
Thousands scrambled to flee the Congolese city of Goma, picking their way across landscapes scarred with lava, after officials said a second volcanic eruption could happen any time.
Displaced by Israeli bombs, Gazans camp by rubble of their homes
Families left homeless by Israeli air strikes set up makeshift shelters around the wreckage of their homes.
Container ship ablaze off coast of Sri Lanka
The MV X-Press Pearl was anchored off the Colombo harbor when a container caught fire.