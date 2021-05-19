Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
A U.S. border patrol agent offers his hand to a migrant woman from Guatemala who was caught hiding in thick brush after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A member of the Texas Army National Guard watches as a raft full of asylum-seeking migrants from Central America arrive to the bank of the Rio Grande after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees...more
Asylum seeking migrants from Central America line up to be escorted to the main road by the Texas Army National Guard after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Olga, a six-year-old asylum-seeking migrant from El Salvador, plays with a doll she found left by previous migrants after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America are backlight by the Texas Army National Guard as they are escorted to the main road after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Anna, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, holds her 22-month-old son Carlo as she uses a mobile phone to speak to family members after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Junior, a two-year-old asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, rests amid dozens of other families from Central and South America as they await to be processed by officials after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma,...more
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America line up to be escorted to the main road by the Texas Army National Guard after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants from Central America jump a fence into private property as they are pursued by U.S. border patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America hold their children while sitting along a dirt road as they await transport by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 18, 2021....more
Jonathan, an asylum-seeking migrant from Ecuador, eats from a packet of fruit and nuts, as he weeps alongside his wife Yasmin while holding his one year old daughter Noa after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma,...more
A U.S. Border Patrol agent plays rock-throwing with asylum-seeking migrants who crossed the Rio Bravo to turn themselves to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
U.S. border patrol agents surround a group of asylum seeking migrants from Central America after they crossed the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Unaccompanied child migrants, seeking-asylum from Central America, remove their shoe laces and jewelry before being transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 18,...more
Anderson, a six-year-old unaccompanied minor from El Salvador, stands in line with other asylum-seeking children as they identify themselves to a U.S. border patrol agent after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya,...more
Dozens of asylum seeking unaccompanied minors from Central America rest after surrendering to U.S. border patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 14, 2021. Over 170 asylum seeking...more
Dozens of asylum seeking unaccompanied minors from Central America rest after surrendering to U.S. border patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, U.S., May 14, 2021. Over 170 asylum...more
U.S. border patrol agents follow asylum seeking migrants from Central America after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, U.S., May 14, 2021. Over 170 asylum seeking migrants, including about 50...more
Halsey, an asylum-seeking migrant from Nicaragua, leans on her husband Pablo as he holds their daughter Alyson, 6, while awaiting with others to be transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande river into the...more
Flavia, an asylum-seeking migrant from Guatemala, snuggles with her five-month daughter Angela, as they wait with others to be transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from...more
Migrants sit in a vehicle to be transported to a U.S. border patrol facility after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/James Breeden NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Next Slideshows
In pictures: Israel-Gaza fighting continues
Israel said it was not setting a timeframe for an end to hostilities with Gaza as its military pounded the Palestinian enclave with air strikes and Hamas...
Powerful cyclone complicates India's COVID effort
Cyclone Tauktae unleashed waves of up to 25 feet offshore before it hit the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, leaving a trail of destruction.
Best of Eurovision
Contestants from 39 countries take part in a slimmed-down version of the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, with a limited live audience due to the pandemic.
Israel-Gaza fighting continues as truce calls mount
Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief overnight lull.
MORE IN PICTURES
Spanish troops deploy after thousands of migrants swim from Morocco
Spain deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after around 8,000 migrants, many from Sub-Saharan Africa and including 1,500 minors, entered the enclave by swimming in or climbing over the fence.
Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza
Interceptors from Israel's Iron Dome rocket defense system fill the sky to challenge rockets fired from Gaza.
In pictures: Israel-Gaza fighting continues
Israel said it was not setting a timeframe for an end to hostilities with Gaza as its military pounded the Palestinian enclave with air strikes and Hamas militants unleashed new cross-border rocket attacks.
Powerful cyclone complicates India's COVID effort
Cyclone Tauktae unleashed waves of up to 25 feet offshore before it hit the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, leaving a trail of destruction.
Best of Eurovision
Contestants from 39 countries take part in a slimmed-down version of the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, with a limited live audience due to the pandemic.
Israel-Gaza fighting continues as truce calls mount
Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief overnight lull.
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Deadly violence flares in West Bank amid aerial bombardments
The hostilities between Israel and Hamas-controlled Gaza have been accompanied by an uptick of violence in the West Bank.
Unusual COVID vaccination venues
Coronavirus vaccination clinics are held in unconventional spaces around the world.