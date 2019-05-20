Edition:
Celebrating Buddha's birthday

Buddhists pray during the Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Chonburi province, Thailand, May 18. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
A Buddhist monk prays during a ceremony for Vesak Day at the Borobudur temple in Magelang, Central Java province, Indonesia, May 18. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2019
Fire burning a Buddha statue is seen during a ceremony on Vesak Day in Mojokerto, East Java province, Indonesia, May 19. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2019
Devotees perform the Three Step One Bow ritual ahead of Vesak Day at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Singapore, May 18. REUTERS/Feline Lim

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Buddhists carry candles as they pray during the Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Chonburi province, Thailand, May 18. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Visitors release paper lanterns during a ceremony on Vesak Day at the Borobudur temple in Magelang, Central Java province, Indonesia, May 19. Antara Foto/Andreas Fitri Atmoko/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2019
Buddhist monks march during the Vesak Day ceremony on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 18. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Visitors release paper lanterns during ceremony on Vesak Day at the Borobudur temple in Magelang, Central Java province, Indonesia, May 19. Antara Foto/Andreas Fitri Atmoko/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2019
Buddhists carry candles as they pray during the Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Chonburi province, Thailand, May 18, 2019. Picture taken with long time exposure. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Buddhists light up candles as they pray during the Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Chonburi province, Thailand, May 18. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Buddhist monks pray at a candle light procession during the Vesak Day, an annual celebration of the birth of Buddha, his attaining of Enlightenment and his passing away into Nirvana, at Tam Chuc Pagoda in Ba Sao town, Vietnam, May 13. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
People hold flowers and pray during the Vesak Day ceremony at a pagoda on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 18. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Monks perform the 'Three Step One Bow' ritual ahead of Vesak Day at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Singapore, May 18. REUTERS/Feline Lim

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
A Buddhist monk sits at the premises of Boudhanath Stupa while waiting for alms during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 18. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Devotees perform the 'Three Step One Bow' ritual ahead of Vesak Day at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Singapore, May 18. REUTERS/Feline Lim

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
