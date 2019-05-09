Celebrating Chinese immigrants who built cross-America railroad
This image, titled "East and West Shaking Hands at Laying Last Rail, 1869" taken on Imperial collodion glass plate negative, shows the celebration of the completion of the intercontinental railroad when the Central Pacific Railroad from the west and...more
Connie Young Yu, 77, a descendant of a Chinese Transcontinental Railroad worker, teaches a fencing class, before the 150th anniversary of the completion of the railroad, in San Jose, California, May 1, 2019. Yu says that when her parents joined a...more
A certificate of residence, which belonged to one of Connie Young Yu's ancestors and was required under federal Chinese Exclusion Laws passed after the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, is seen in San Jose, California, May 1, 2019. Yu's...more
Russell Low, 66, of San Diego, whose great-grandfather, Hung Lai Wah, emigrated from China to work on the Transcontinental Railroad, looks at a trestle on the historic railroad grade, before the 150th anniversary of the completion of the...more
A group including descendants of Chinese Transcontinental Railroad workers tours sites on the historic railroad grade, before the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, near Kelton, Utah, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Terray...more
A Chinese railroad workers' camp is seen at the end of the track, in this historical documentary photograph taken during the construction of the Central Pacific Railroad 1866-1869, Nevada, U.S. before the completion of the intercontinental railroad...more
Sue Lee, former director of the Chinese Historical Society of America, poses for a photo before the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, in Chinatown in San Francisco, California, April 30, 2019. Backlash against the...more
Artifacts are seen at a site on the historic railroad grade, before the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, near Kelton, Utah, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Andrea Yee, 80, holds a photo of her great-grandfather, Lim Lip Hong, who emigrated from China and worked on the Transcontinental Railroad, and his wife, Chan Shee, before the 150th anniversary of the completion of the railroad, in her home in...more
A group including descendants of Chinese Transcontinental Railroad workers visits a trestle on a historic railroad grade, before the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, near Kelton, Utah, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Terray...more
A group of Chinese workers with sledgehammers stand and rest on boulders at the bottom of a rocky cliff near the opening of Summit Tunnel, in this historical documentary photograph taken during the construction of the Central Pacific Railroad...more
Gary Hom, 87, holds a photo of his great-grandfather, Hom Yee Yeu, who emigrated from China in 1868 to work on the Transcontinental Railroad, before the 150th anniversary of the completion of the railroad, in his home in Burlingame, California, April...more
Utah Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Chris Merritt leads a tour for descendants of Chinese railroad workers on the historic railroad grade, before the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, near Kelton, Utah,...more
A Chinese railroad worker is seen at the heading of The East Portal Tunnel No 8 from Donner Lake Railroad, in this historical documentary photograph taken during the construction of the Central Pacific Railroad 1866-1869, near Truckee, California,...more
Paulette Liang, 76, poses for a portrait with a photo of her great-grandfather, Lum Ah Chew, who emigrated from China in 1860 and worked on the Transcontinental Railroad, before the 150th anniversary of the completion of the railroad, near her home...more
Utah Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Chris Merritt leads a tour for descendants of Chinese railroad workers on a historic railroad grade, before the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, near Kelton, Utah,...more
A camp of Chinese workers near Brown's Station is seen in this historical documentary photograph taken during the construction of the Central Pacific Railroad 1866-1869, in Churchill County, Nevada, before the completion of the intercontinental...more
Volunteer Chuck Holmes, of Detroit, MI, greets visitors near a replica of the Central Pacific Railroad's historic Jupiter steam engine at Golden Spike National Historic Park in Promontory, Utah, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
The Pacific Railway Act of 1862 is seen in the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Photograph titled "Chinese laying last Rail," taken on a Stereographic collodion glass plate negative by Andrew J. Russell, at the completion of the intercontinental railroad at Promontory Summit, Utah on May 10, 1869, is seen from "Andrew J. Russell...more
A Chinese tour group looks at the Nevada Silver Spike, and the gold Last Spike of the Transcontinental Railroad in the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A replica of the last railroad tie laid on the Transcontinental Railroad is seen at Golden Spike National Historic Park in Promontory, Utah, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
An inscription is seen on the gold Last Spike of the Transcontinental Railroad in the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
