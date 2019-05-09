Celebrating Chinese immigrants who built cross-America railroad

A certificate of residence, which belonged to one of Connie Young Yu's ancestors and was required under federal Chinese Exclusion Laws passed after the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, is seen in San Jose, California, May 1, 2019. Yu's great-grandfather, Lee Wong Sang, was a foreman on the 19th-century project, for which railroad contractors recruited thousands of Chinese, mostly Cantonese-speaking laborers from China's Guangdong province. They made up the bulk of workers for the Central Pacific, or western, segment of the railway, laying track and carving railbeds over and through the rugged Sierra Nevada mountains. They uniformly worked longer hours for less pay than their white counterparts on the Union Pacific, and performed the most dangerous work. There were no power tools. Virtually all work was done by hand. Untold numbers - as many as 1,200 by some estimates - perished in blasting accidents, snowslides, falls and other mishaps. "We Cantonese feel a pride that our roots are in these hardworking people who built this great iron road that connected America," Yu said, adding she will be speaking for all immigrants when she addresses Friday's event on behalf of the Chinese-American delegation. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

