Fri Nov 13, 2020

Celebrating Diwali, festival of lights

Pakistani Hindu refugees hold candles as they celebrate on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, during a visit by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician, in New Delhi, India November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Illuminated Akshardham temple is seen on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Gandhinagar, India, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A devotee wearing a face shield prays at the Akshardham temple on the eve of Diwali, in Gandhinagar, India, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Devotees visit illuminated Akshardham temple on the eve of Diwali, in Gandhinagar, India, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman carries a basket filled with marigold flowers, used to make garlands and offer prayers, before selling them to the market for Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A potter arranges earthen lamps, which are used to decorate homes and temples during Diwali, at a workshop in Ahmedabad, India November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A vendor hangs a lantern at a market on the eve of Diwali, in Mumbai, India, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

A woman makes earthenware oil lamps or "Diyo" for the upcoming festival of Tihar, also known as Diwali, in Bhaktapur, Nepal November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A vendor hangs a lantern at a market before Diwali, in Mumbai, India, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Macarenhas

Chet Kumari Chitrakar, paints a traditional poster of goddess of wealth Laxmi, along with other various deities for the upcoming festival of Tihar, also known as Diwali, in Bhaktapur, Nepal November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Shoppers crowd at market at Ashon, one of the busiest marketplaces in the country, during Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A worker makes a broom at a workshop ahead of the Tihar festival, also known as Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

