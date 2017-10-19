Edition:
Celebrating Diwali

A girl plays with firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
A devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during Diwali at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A woman decorates her house on the eve of Diwali in a slum in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A man holds a firecracker while celebrating Diwali in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Devotees light candles at a Gurdwara, or Sikh temple, during celebrations to mark Bandi Chhorh Divas, which coincides with Diwali in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
A young Hindu priest attempts to crawl under a cow during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
A vendor shows decorative items to customers at his stall on the eve of Diwali in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali festival at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organized by local residents as part of Diwali in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Students pose after lighting oil lamps around a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made from colored powders and flower petals outside their hostel to celebrate Diwali in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Children wear illuminated shoes during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
A girl plays with firecracker on the eve of Diwali in a slum in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Dancers perform a traditional Indian dance during Diwali celebrations in Trafalgar Square, central London, Britain. REUTERS/Tolga Akmen

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
A man lights a firecracker while celebrating Diwali in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Participants light earthen oil lamps on the banks of the Sarayu river in an attempt to enter the Guinness World Records for the largest display of oil lamps during Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya, India. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Dancers perform a traditional Indian dance during Diwali celebrations in Trafalgar Square, central London, Britain. REUTERS/Tolga Akmen

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
A woman unloads marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers, before selling them to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
A man puts lights in an alley the eve of Diwali in a slum in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
