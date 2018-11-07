Celebrating Diwali
Participants light earthen oil lamps on the banks of the Sarayu river in an attempt to enter the Guinness World Records for the largest display of oil lamps on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Ayodhya in the northern state of Utar...more
Light illuminates marigold flowers, used to make garlands and offer prayers, for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A vendor shows lantern to a customer at a roadside market ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian businessmen pray in front of their record-keeping books as part of a ritual to worship the Hindu deity of wealth goddess Lakshmi on Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Dancers perform a mass Ghoomar dance during Diwali celebrations in Trafalgar Square, London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A street vendor spreads vermilion powder used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A general view shows houses decorated with lanterns and lights during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A puppy with Sindoor vermillion powder on its forehead and a garland is pictured after a boy offered prayers during the dog festival as part of Tihar, celebrations also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman picks marigold flowers, used to make garlands and offer prayers, before selling them to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
