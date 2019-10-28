Celebrating Diwali
People release sky lanterns to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Raiganj town in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A policeman stands in front of the secretariat building illuminated by colourful lights during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, celebrations in Chandigarh, India, October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A boy holds a flare on a street during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Mumbai, India, October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Macarenhas
A devotee lights oil lamps as she takes part in Diwali celebrations in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A dog with "Sindoor" vermillion powder on its forehead is pictured after being worshipped during the dog festival as part of Tihar celebrations, also known as Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People light fireworks to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People watch as firecrackers burn on a street during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Mumbai, India, October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Macarenhas
A young Hindu priest crawls under a cow during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival, also known as Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A laser light show, organized by Delhi authorities to stop people from burning crackers, plays during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, celebrations at the Connaught Place in New Delhi, India, October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
A general view shows houses decorated with lanterns and lights during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People watch as firecrackers burn on a street during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Mumbai, India, October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Macarenhas
Indian businessmen pray in front of their record-keeping books as part of a ritual to worship the Hindu deity of wealth goddess Lakshmi on Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People light lamps as they make a formation of "Om", a spiritual icon for Hindus, on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Chandigarh, India, October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Residents light fireworks outside their homes to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Raiganj town in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman fills her basket with marigold flowers, used to make garlands and offer prayers, as she plucks them before selling to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
