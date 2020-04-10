Celebrating Easter during a pandemic

People bring a statue depicting Jesus Christ back inside the church after Priest Don Amedeo Basile led a Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations on the rooftop of the Maria S.S. Addolorata church for locals to...more

People bring a statue depicting Jesus Christ back inside the church after Priest Don Amedeo Basile led a Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations on the rooftop of the Maria S.S. Addolorata church for locals to participate from their balconies and windows, as Italy remains on lockdown during the Easter period to try and contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the southern city of Taranto, Italy, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

