Fri Apr 10, 2020

Celebrating Easter during a pandemic

People bring a statue depicting Jesus Christ back inside the church after Priest Don Amedeo Basile led a Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations on the rooftop of the Maria S.S. Addolorata church for locals to participate from their balconies and windows, as Italy remains on lockdown during the Easter period to try and contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the southern city of Taranto, Italy, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
A general view of St. Peter's basilica as Pope Francis leads the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations in the Vatican with no public participation, April 10. Andrew Medichini/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
A woman watches as Priest Don Amedeo Basile leads a Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations on the rooftop of the Maria S.S. Addolorata church for locals to participate from their balconies and windows in the southern city of Taranto, Italy, April 10. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Drawings done by children of members of the congregation replace people and decorate the pews during a Holy Thursday Mass held by Father Fabio Vassallo in a nearly empty church in Catania, Italy, April 9. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A Catholic priest kisses the feet of a homeless man during a traditional Holy Thursday ceremony at a university that temporarily shelters the homeless in Manila, Philippines, April 9. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Catholic priest Jesus Tovar blesses motorists on Holy Thursday in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 9. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Priest Don Amedeo Basile leads a Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations on the rooftop of the Maria S.S. Addolorata church for locals to participate from their balconies and windows in the southern city of Taranto, Italy, April 10. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
People observe from their window a crucifix displayed outside the Santa Maria della Sanita church during Good Friday in Naples, Italy April 10. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Father Matthew Fish, pastor of Holy Family Catholic Church, listens to a confession on Good Friday from a parishioner inside their vehicle in the church parking lot in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, April 10. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Nuns attend the Last Supper Mass in a nearly empty cathedral in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso April 9. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
People watch as Priest Don Amedeo Basile leads a Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations on the rooftop of the Maria S.S. Addolorata church in the southern city of Taranto, Italy, April 10. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
The Colosseum is seen empty, as Pope Francis leads the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican with no public participation in Rome, Italy April 10. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
A chaplain carries a cross to bring outside the San Giovanni hospital to give a blessing to the medical staff on Good Friday as Italy celebrates Easter under lockdown in Rome, Italy, April 10. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Residents wearing protective face masks pray as pick-up trucks carrying religious statues pass by during a procession on Good Friday in Tegucigalpa, Honduras April 10. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Pope Francis leads the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations at St. Peter's Square with no public participation in the Vatican, April 10. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
A mobile phone is used to transmit Way of the Cross celebrations on Good Friday at a Catholic church in Gora Kalwaria, Poland April 10. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral's rector Patrick Chauvet repositions the holy crown of thorns, a relic of the passion of Christ, after a meditation ceremony to celebrate Good Friday in a secured part of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in France April 10. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Chaplains carry a cross outside the San Giovanni hospital to give a blessing to the medical staff on Good Friday in Rome, Italy, April 10. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
