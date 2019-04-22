Edition:
Celebrating Easter

Actors portraying Jesus Christ and Roman soldiers perform during a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday as part of Holy Week celebrations at the slum of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela April 19, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
Christian worshippers attend Easter Sunday Mass in Jerusalem s Holy Sepulcher Church April 21. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Christian faithful of the Legio Maria African Mission church hold candles as they attend the Easter vigil mass in their church in Fort Jesus area of Nairobi, Kenya April 20. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
Christian worshippers attend Easter Sunday Mass in Jerusalem s Holy Sepulcher Church April 21. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Newlyweds visit Hill of Crosses during Easter celebrations, near Siauliai, Lithuania April 19. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
A faithful takes part in the procession of the Via Crucis in Managua, Nicaragua April 19. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
Worshippers attend a Palm Sunday mass in the Church of the Nativity, in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 21. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
An actor portraying Jesus Christ performs during a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday as part of Holy Week celebrations at the slum of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela April 19. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
Penitents walk out of a church at the start of the procession of "La Soledad" brotherhood during Holy Week in Madrid, Spain, April 20. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
Members of the Nazarenos brotherhood carry a figure of Jesus Christ during a procession on Good Friday in Zipaquira, Colombia, April 19. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
Worshippers attend a Palm Sunday mass in the Church of the Nativity, in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 21. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Members of the Nazarenos brotherhood take part in a procession on Good Friday in Zipaquira, Colombia, April 19. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
Actors are seen on the cross in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday as part of Holy Week celebrations at the slum of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela April 19. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
A cross lit up with candles is seen in front of the Colosseum before the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations in Rome, Italy April 19. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
