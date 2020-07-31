Edition:
Celebrating Eid al-Adha amid coronavirus

A girl poses for a photo during celebrations for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City in Jerusalem July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
People play with an animal ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha in Dakar, Senegal July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2020
Iraqi Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers on the street outside Abu Hanifa mosque in Baghdad Adhamiya district in Iraq, July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
A Bahraini boy is seen standing along with his sheep as he waits for customers at a livestock farm ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha in Manama, Bahrain, July 28, 2020, REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2020
A man wearing a protective face mask is pictured with a goat inside a car in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2020
Fatih Municipality workers in protective suits disinfect Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque on the eve of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Istanbul, Turkey, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2020
A general view of a cattle market in Al Manashi village, ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha, in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Muslims wearing protective face masks offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 31, 2020. REUTERS/ Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
A trader arrives with a sheep for sale at a livestock market ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Srinagar July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Migrant people are seen on board an overcrowded ferry at the Sadarghat Ferry Port while leaving Dhaka to go home to celebrate Eid al-Adha in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2020
A trader using a cloth as a protective face mask deals with customers at a livestock market ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in New Delhi, India, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2020
A man carries a sheep at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Sanaa, Yemen July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2020
A man carries balloons on a motorbike at a market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Sanaa, Yemen July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2020
A boy carries a sheep at a livestock market where people buy sacrificial animals ahead of the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Najaf, Iraq, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2020
A boy wears a mask as sheep and goats are seen in a truck at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
A sacrificial cow is displayed at a cattle market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Peshawar, Pakistan July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
An Afghan man prepares cookies at a small traditional factory ahead of the Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
A Palestinian worker is reflected in a mirror as he displays a sharpened knife that will be used to slaughter cattle or cut meats during Eid al-Adha, in a workshop in Gaza City July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
An Egyptian butcher washes his hands after slaughtering a sacrificial cow inside a slaughterhouse during celebrations marking Eid al-Adha in Cairo, Egypt, July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
Muslim faithful slaughter a goat after attending prayers to mark Eid al-Adha at the University football stadium in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
Palestinians pray as they mark Eid al-Adha on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
Indonesian Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Great Mosque of Central Java in Semarang, Central Java province, Indonesia, July 31, 2020. &nbsp;Antara Foto/Aji Styawan/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
An Imam offers Fajr prayers during Eid al-Adha inside a mosque in Dinosa village near Podgorica, Montenegro, July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
