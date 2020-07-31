Celebrating Eid al-Adha amid coronavirus
A girl poses for a photo during celebrations for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City in Jerusalem July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People play with an animal ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha in Dakar, Senegal July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers on the street outside Abu Hanifa mosque in Baghdad Adhamiya district in Iraq, July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Bahraini boy is seen standing along with his sheep as he waits for customers at a livestock farm ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha in Manama, Bahrain, July 28, 2020, REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed.
A man wearing a protective face mask is pictured with a goat inside a car in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Fatih Municipality workers in protective suits disinfect Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque on the eve of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Istanbul, Turkey, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A general view of a cattle market in Al Manashi village, ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha, in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Muslims wearing protective face masks offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 31, 2020. REUTERS/ Lim Huey Teng
A trader arrives with a sheep for sale at a livestock market ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Srinagar July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Migrant people are seen on board an overcrowded ferry at the Sadarghat Ferry Port while leaving Dhaka to go home to celebrate Eid al-Adha in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A trader using a cloth as a protective face mask deals with customers at a livestock market ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in New Delhi, India, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man carries a sheep at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Sanaa, Yemen July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man carries balloons on a motorbike at a market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Sanaa, Yemen July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy carries a sheep at a livestock market where people buy sacrificial animals ahead of the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Najaf, Iraq, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
A boy wears a mask as sheep and goats are seen in a truck at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A sacrificial cow is displayed at a cattle market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Peshawar, Pakistan July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
An Afghan man prepares cookies at a small traditional factory ahead of the Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A Palestinian worker is reflected in a mirror as he displays a sharpened knife that will be used to slaughter cattle or cut meats during Eid al-Adha, in a workshop in Gaza City July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Egyptian butcher washes his hands after slaughtering a sacrificial cow inside a slaughterhouse during celebrations marking Eid al-Adha in Cairo, Egypt, July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Muslim faithful slaughter a goat after attending prayers to mark Eid al-Adha at the University football stadium in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Palestinians pray as they mark Eid al-Adha on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Indonesian Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Great Mosque of Central Java in Semarang, Central Java province, Indonesia, July 31, 2020. Antara Foto/Aji Styawan/ via REUTERS
An Imam offers Fajr prayers during Eid al-Adha inside a mosque in Dinosa village near Podgorica, Montenegro, July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
Next Slideshows
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Socially distanced haj pilgrimage begins
Amidst efforts to curb COVID-19, the haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca has been limited to about 1,000 Muslim faithful from within Saudi Arabia.
Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters
The deployment of federal police agents at antiracism demonstrations in Portland has drawn criticism from Democrats and civil liberties groups who allege...
Healthcare workers join protests against racial inequality
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, medical workers take part in demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality.
MORE IN PICTURES
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Socially distanced haj pilgrimage begins
Amidst efforts to curb COVID-19, the haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca has been limited to about 1,000 Muslim faithful from within Saudi Arabia.
Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters
The deployment of federal police agents at antiracism demonstrations in Portland has drawn criticism from Democrats and civil liberties groups who allege excessive force and federal overreach by President Donald Trump.
Healthcare workers join protests against racial inequality
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, medical workers take part in demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality.
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Memorials for civil rights icon John Lewis
John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died July 17, is honored with several days of services in Alabama, Georgia and Washington.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Drive-through U.S. citizenship ceremony amid coronavirus
Newly naturalized Americans take the oath of citizenship in a drive-through swearing-in amid the coronavirus outbreak in California.