Celebrating Eid al-Adha
A Rohingya refugee girl tries a new dress at a shop to celebrate the Eid al-Adha in Kutupaloong Refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees gather at a cattle market ahead of Eid al-Adha in Kutupaloong Refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Palestinian man throws his child in the air following morning prayers marking the first day of Eid al-Adha celebrations, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City August 21, 2018....more
A Rohingya refugee man returns to the camp after buying a cow ahead of Eid al-Adha to sacrifice in Kutupaloong Refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Muslims gather at a fairground set up to celebrate Eid Al-Adha in Burgess Park, south London, Britain August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Bosnian Muslims attend a prayer during the Muslim festival Eid al-Adha at a mosque in Kraljeva Sutjeska near Kakanj, Bosnia and Herzegovina August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Traders stands next to a goat for sale that is being weighed inside a livestock market on the eve of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Chennai, India August 21, 2018. REUTERS/P.Ravikumar
Muslims gather at a fairground set up to celebrate Eid Al-Adha in Burgess Park, south London, Britain August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A trader sleeps amidst his goats at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of Delhi, India August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims purchase balloons at a fairground set up to celebrate Eid Al-Adha in Burgess Park, south London, Britain August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Bosnian Muslims slaughter sheep after attending prayers during the Muslim festival Eid al-Adha in village Ricica near Kakanj, Bosnia and Herzegovina August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A Bosnian Muslim holds a sheep to be slaughtered after attending prayers during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in village Ricica near Kakanj, Bosnia and Herzegovina August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A Palestinian man drags a goat, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in east Jerusalem August 21, 2018 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians visit and shop after morning prayers on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha in Jerusalem's Old City, August 21, 2018 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian women take a selfie as others wait for prayers on the first day of Eid al-Adha festival, in Gaza City August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A goat is seen inside a rickshaw taxi from a livestock market where people buy sacrificial animals ahead of the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Mogadishu, Somalia August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Vendors wait for customers at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan men make sweets at a small traditional factory ahead of the Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man makes sweets at a small traditional factory ahead of the Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Boys carry goats at a livestock market where people buy sacrificial animals ahead of the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Sanaa, Yemen August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
