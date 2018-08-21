Edition:
Celebrating Eid al-Adha

A Rohingya refugee girl tries a new dress at a shop to celebrate the Eid al-Adha in Kutupaloong Refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Rohingya refugees gather at a cattle market ahead of Eid al-Adha in Kutupaloong Refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Palestinian man throws his child in the air following morning prayers marking the first day of Eid al-Adha celebrations, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Rohingya refugee man returns to the camp after buying a cow ahead of Eid al-Adha to sacrifice in Kutupaloong Refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Muslims gather at a fairground set up to celebrate Eid Al-Adha in Burgess Park, south London, Britain August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Bosnian Muslims attend a prayer during the Muslim festival Eid al-Adha at a mosque in Kraljeva Sutjeska near Kakanj, Bosnia and Herzegovina August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Traders stands next to a goat for sale that is being weighed inside a livestock market on the eve of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Chennai, India August 21, 2018. REUTERS/P.Ravikumar

Muslims gather at a fairground set up to celebrate Eid Al-Adha in Burgess Park, south London, Britain August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A trader sleeps amidst his goats at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of Delhi, India August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims purchase balloons at a fairground set up to celebrate Eid Al-Adha in Burgess Park, south London, Britain August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Bosnian Muslims slaughter sheep after attending prayers during the Muslim festival Eid al-Adha in village Ricica near Kakanj, Bosnia and Herzegovina August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A Bosnian Muslim holds a sheep to be slaughtered after attending prayers during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in village Ricica near Kakanj, Bosnia and Herzegovina August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A Palestinian man drags a goat, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in east Jerusalem August 21, 2018 REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians visit and shop after morning prayers on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha in Jerusalem's Old City, August 21, 2018 REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian women take a selfie as others wait for prayers on the first day of Eid al-Adha festival, in Gaza City August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A goat is seen inside a rickshaw taxi from a livestock market where people buy sacrificial animals ahead of the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Mogadishu, Somalia August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Vendors wait for customers at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan men make sweets at a small traditional factory ahead of the Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man makes sweets at a small traditional factory ahead of the Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Boys carry goats at a livestock market where people buy sacrificial animals ahead of the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Sanaa, Yemen August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

