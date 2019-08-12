Celebrating Eid al-Adha
(WARNING: Graphic content.) A Muslim girl offers an Eid al-Adha prayer at a mosque in Chennai, India August 12, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
An Indonesian Muslim man places meat on leaves before distributing it during Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha at a mosque in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, August 11. Antara Foto/Andreas Fitri Atmoko/ via REUTERS
The head of a cow is pictured after an animal was sacrificed during the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha outside a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 11. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Children hold balloons during celebrations marking Eid al-Adha on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City August 11. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A vendor waits for customers at a livestock market on the first day of the Muslim holiday of the Eid al-Adha, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 11. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India, August 12. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Afghan girls cover their faces as they ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of the Eid al-Adha, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 11.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Indonesian Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 11. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A man drags a cow to be sacrificed during the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival at a mosque in Xundian Hui and Yi Autonomous County in Yunnan province, China, August 12. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Muslims pray during a festive dinner as they celebrate the holiday of Kurman Ait, also known as Eid al-Adha, in the settlement of Kok-Zhar near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 11. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Muslims attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer, marking the end of the haj pilgrimage near Moscow's grand mosque in Russia August 11. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Muslims attend prayers marking the holiday of Kurban Ait, also known as Eid al-Adha, near the Central Mosque in Almaty, Kazakhstan August 11. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Sheep are seen at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Mogadishu, Somalia August 10. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A man drags a cow before it is slaughtered in celebration of Eid al-Adha, in Karachi, Pakistan August 12. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
