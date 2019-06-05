Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 5, 2019 | 12:30pm EDT

Celebrating Eid al-Fitr

Foam is sprayed as a girl smiles during celebrations after Palestinians performed Eid al-Fitr prayers which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Foam is sprayed as a girl smiles during celebrations after Palestinians performed Eid al-Fitr prayers which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Foam is sprayed as a girl smiles during celebrations after Palestinians performed Eid al-Fitr prayers which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
1 / 24
Nigeria Muslim girls wait for the commencement of the Eid al-Fitr prayer during the end of Ramadan fasting celebration in Abuja, Nigeria June 4. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigeria Muslim girls wait for the commencement of the Eid al-Fitr prayer during the end of Ramadan fasting celebration in Abuja, Nigeria June 4. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Nigeria Muslim girls wait for the commencement of the Eid al-Fitr prayer during the end of Ramadan fasting celebration in Abuja, Nigeria June 4. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
2 / 24
People enjoy a ride in an amusement park as they celebrate the second day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey, June 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

People enjoy a ride in an amusement park as they celebrate the second day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey, June 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
People enjoy a ride in an amusement park as they celebrate the second day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey, June 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
3 / 24
Children attempt to catch balloons released after Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt June 5. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Children attempt to catch balloons released after Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt June 5. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Children attempt to catch balloons released after Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt June 5. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
4 / 24
Displaced Syrian refugees sit together during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in an olive grove at the north of Idlib Countryside, Syria June 4. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Displaced Syrian refugees sit together during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in an olive grove at the north of Idlib Countryside, Syria June 4. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Displaced Syrian refugees sit together during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in an olive grove at the north of Idlib Countryside, Syria June 4. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
5 / 24
A boy cuts his hair at the salon, in preparation for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Kerbala, Iraq June 4. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen

A boy cuts his hair at the salon, in preparation for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Kerbala, Iraq June 4. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
A boy cuts his hair at the salon, in preparation for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Kerbala, Iraq June 4. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen
Close
6 / 24
Syrian refugee children in new dresses walk together as they celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Sidon, Lebanon June 4. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Syrian refugee children in new dresses walk together as they celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Sidon, Lebanon June 4. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Syrian refugee children in new dresses walk together as they celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Sidon, Lebanon June 4. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
7 / 24
People are seen after Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt June 5. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

People are seen after Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt June 5. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
People are seen after Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt June 5. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
8 / 24
A man dressed as clown entertains displaced Syrian refugee children during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in an olive grove at the north of Idlib Countryside, Syria June 4. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man dressed as clown entertains displaced Syrian refugee children during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in an olive grove at the north of Idlib Countryside, Syria June 4. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
A man dressed as clown entertains displaced Syrian refugee children during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in an olive grove at the north of Idlib Countryside, Syria June 4. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
9 / 24
A boy reacts while his father carries him during Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in front of "El Aziem" (Mosque of The Great) in Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt June 5. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A boy reacts while his father carries him during Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in front of "El Aziem" (Mosque of The Great) in Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt June 5. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
A boy reacts while his father carries him during Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in front of "El Aziem" (Mosque of The Great) in Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt June 5. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
10 / 24
A Muslim faithful attends the morning prayers of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the California grounds in Nairobi, Kenya June 5. REUTERS/Stringer

A Muslim faithful attends the morning prayers of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the California grounds in Nairobi, Kenya June 5. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
A Muslim faithful attends the morning prayers of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the California grounds in Nairobi, Kenya June 5. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 24
A Palestinian man takes a selfie during celebrations after Eid al-Fitr prayers which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City June 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian man takes a selfie during celebrations after Eid al-Fitr prayers which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City June 5....more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
A Palestinian man takes a selfie during celebrations after Eid al-Fitr prayers which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City June 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
12 / 24
Muslim sisters pray next to a hello kitty handbag during the Eid al-fitr celebration in Abuja, Nigeria June 4, 2019. Picture taken June 4. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Muslim sisters pray next to a hello kitty handbag during the Eid al-fitr celebration in Abuja, Nigeria June 4, 2019. Picture taken June 4. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Muslim sisters pray next to a hello kitty handbag during the Eid al-fitr celebration in Abuja, Nigeria June 4, 2019. Picture taken June 4. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
13 / 24
A man hands out balloons as Palestinians celebrate after performing Eid al-Fitr prayers which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City June 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man hands out balloons as Palestinians celebrate after performing Eid al-Fitr prayers which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
A man hands out balloons as Palestinians celebrate after performing Eid al-Fitr prayers which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City June 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
14 / 24
Children ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Sidon, Lebanon June 4. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Children ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Sidon, Lebanon June 4. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Children ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Sidon, Lebanon June 4. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
15 / 24
Muslims attend the morning prayers of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Shanghai, China June 5. REUTERS/Aly Song

Muslims attend the morning prayers of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Shanghai, China June 5. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Muslims attend the morning prayers of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Shanghai, China June 5. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
16 / 24
Iranian worshippers perform Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran June 5. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

Iranian worshippers perform Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran June 5. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Iranian worshippers perform Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran June 5. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 24
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Howrah, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, June 5. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Howrah, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, June 5. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Howrah, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, June 5. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
18 / 24
Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in front of "El Aziem" (Mosque of The Great) in Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt June 5. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in front of "El Aziem" (Mosque of The Great) in Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt June 5. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in front of "El Aziem" (Mosque of The Great) in Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt June 5. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
19 / 24
Muslims attend the morning prayers of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the California grounds in Nairobi, Kenya June 5. REUTERS/Stringer

Muslims attend the morning prayers of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the California grounds in Nairobi, Kenya June 5. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Muslims attend the morning prayers of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the California grounds in Nairobi, Kenya June 5. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 24
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India June 5. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India June 5. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India June 5. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
21 / 24
Nepalese Muslims wash themselves upon their arrival for Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 5. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepalese Muslims wash themselves upon their arrival for Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 5. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Nepalese Muslims wash themselves upon their arrival for Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 5. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
22 / 24
Muslim devotees pray during the Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Colombo, Sri Lanka June 5. REUTERS/ Dinuka Liyanawatte

Muslim devotees pray during the Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Colombo, Sri Lanka June 5. REUTERS/ Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Muslim devotees pray during the Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Colombo, Sri Lanka June 5. REUTERS/ Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
23 / 24
A Muslim boy holds a rose after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month Ramadan in Mumbai, India, June 5. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A Muslim boy holds a rose after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month Ramadan in Mumbai, India, June 5. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
A Muslim boy holds a rose after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month Ramadan in Mumbai, India, June 5. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Next Slideshows

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Jun 04 2019
When U.S. presidents met Queen Elizabeth

When U.S. presidents met Queen Elizabeth

Ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK, a look at moments in history when American presidents met the British monarch.

Jun 03 2019
Inside Huawei

Inside Huawei

A look inside Huawei's sprawling facilities in Shenzhen and Dongguan, China.

May 31 2019
Fishing for abandoned nets in Greece

Fishing for abandoned nets in Greece

Greek and Dutch divers have removed two tonnes of discarded plastic fishing nets from the seabed in northern Greece, where they posed a risk to local marine...

May 28 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

D-Day veterans return to Normandy

D-Day veterans return to Normandy

World War Two veterans and enthusiasts gather in France ahead of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

NASA's first SpaceX astronauts

NASA's first SpaceX astronauts

The first U.S. astronauts chosen to fly aboard a SpaceX capsule built for NASA train before it's slated for blastoff later this year from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations

D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations

President Trump and other world leaders attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth, Britain.

Trump's state visit to the UK

Trump's state visit to the UK

Britain rolls out the red carpet for President Donald Trump's three-day state visit, with royal pomp and pageantry, politics and historical commemorations.

D-Day: The Allied invasion of Normandy

D-Day: The Allied invasion of Normandy

More than 150,000 Allied soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, bursting through German coastal defenses to open the way to the liberation of western Europe from the Nazi regime.

Remembering Tiananmen

Remembering Tiananmen

People in Hong Kong, Taiwan and around the world commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989 with vigils, museum exhibits and speeches.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Chernobyl tourism driven by HBO show

Chernobyl tourism driven by HBO show

The success of a television miniseries examining the world's worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl has driven up the number of tourists wanting to see the plant and the ghostly abandoned town that surrounds it.

'Trump baby' balloon flies outside British parliament

'Trump baby' balloon flies outside British parliament

A giant inflatable blimp depicting Donald Trump as a sneering baby in a diaper flew outside the British parliament in London on Tuesday ahead of protests.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast