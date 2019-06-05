Celebrating Eid al-Fitr
Foam is sprayed as a girl smiles during celebrations after Palestinians performed Eid al-Fitr prayers which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in...more
Nigeria Muslim girls wait for the commencement of the Eid al-Fitr prayer during the end of Ramadan fasting celebration in Abuja, Nigeria June 4. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People enjoy a ride in an amusement park as they celebrate the second day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey, June 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Children attempt to catch balloons released after Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt June 5. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Displaced Syrian refugees sit together during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in an olive grove at the north of Idlib Countryside, Syria June 4. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A boy cuts his hair at the salon, in preparation for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Kerbala, Iraq June 4. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen
Syrian refugee children in new dresses walk together as they celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Sidon, Lebanon June 4. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
People are seen after Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt June 5. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man dressed as clown entertains displaced Syrian refugee children during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in an olive grove at the north of Idlib Countryside, Syria June 4. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A boy reacts while his father carries him during Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in front of "El Aziem" (Mosque of The Great) in Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt June 5. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A Muslim faithful attends the morning prayers of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the California grounds in Nairobi, Kenya June 5. REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian man takes a selfie during celebrations after Eid al-Fitr prayers which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City June 5....more
Muslim sisters pray next to a hello kitty handbag during the Eid al-fitr celebration in Abuja, Nigeria June 4, 2019. Picture taken June 4. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A man hands out balloons as Palestinians celebrate after performing Eid al-Fitr prayers which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City...more
Children ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Sidon, Lebanon June 4. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Muslims attend the morning prayers of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Shanghai, China June 5. REUTERS/Aly Song
Iranian worshippers perform Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran June 5. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Howrah, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, June 5. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in front of "El Aziem" (Mosque of The Great) in Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt June 5. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Muslims attend the morning prayers of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the California grounds in Nairobi, Kenya June 5. REUTERS/Stringer
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India June 5. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nepalese Muslims wash themselves upon their arrival for Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 5. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Muslim devotees pray during the Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Colombo, Sri Lanka June 5. REUTERS/ Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Muslim boy holds a rose after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month Ramadan in Mumbai, India, June 5. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
