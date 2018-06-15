Celebrating Eid
People enjoy fairground attractions following Eid al-Fitr prayers, in Small Heath Park in Birmingham, Britain, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Egyptians attempt to catch balloons released after Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A girl applies mehndi (a henna tattoo) on the hand of a customer at a stall ahead of Eid al-Fitr in Islamabad, Pakistan June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Muslims attend prayers to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A man helps his wife to pull a child through a window of a train as they make their way home in Lahore, Pakistan June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Afghan children ride the swing ride during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Maryam Said, 19, Eman Gad, 20, and Hallah Towfiek, 20, get their photos taken after morning prayers to mark Eid Al-Fitr at Bensonhurt Park in Brooklyn, New York, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
People shop at a market ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Sanaa, Yemen June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A Palestinian man prepares traditional cakes at a sweet shop in the old city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Women buy bangles and other jewellery at a stall ahead of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Islamabad, Pakistan June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A Muslim man holds his prayer mat at Bensonhurst Park ahead of Eid Al-Fitr prayers in Brooklyn, New York, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
People enjoy fairground attractions following Eid al-Fitr prayers, in Small Heath Park in Birmingham, Britain, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Afghan girls play on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A Muslim attends Eid al-Fitr prayers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
People enjoy fairground attractions following Eid al-Fitr prayers, in Small Heath Park in Birmingham, Britain, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Children play with toy guns on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in the rebel-held town of Dael, Syria June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Boys look at a man standing on a horse on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in the rebel-held town of Dael, Syria June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
A Muslim woman participates in Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
Muslim faithful attend Eid al-Fitr prayers behind a goal post inside the soccer stadium in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Muslims gather for Eid al-Fitr prayers in Small Heath Park in Birmingham, Britain, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A soccer supporter attends an Eid al-Fitr prayers in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
An Afghan child rides on a swing as others look on during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People enjoy fairground attractions following Eid al-Fitr prayers, in Small Heath Park in Birmingham, Britain, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at Bali Monument in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Tunisians Muslims await for the sighting of the moon, ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Tunis, Tunisia, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Cape Town Muslims pray as they gather for the sighting of the moon, ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Cape Town, South Africa June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
