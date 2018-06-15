Edition:
Celebrating Eid

People enjoy fairground attractions following Eid al-Fitr prayers, in Small Heath Park in Birmingham, Britain, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Egyptians attempt to catch balloons released after Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
A girl applies mehndi (a henna tattoo) on the hand of a customer at a stall ahead of Eid al-Fitr in Islamabad, Pakistan June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Muslims attend prayers to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
A man helps his wife to pull a child through a window of a train as they make their way home in Lahore, Pakistan June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Afghan children ride the swing ride during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Maryam Said, 19, Eman Gad, 20, and Hallah Towfiek, 20, get their photos taken after morning prayers to mark Eid Al-Fitr at Bensonhurt Park in Brooklyn, New York, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
People shop at a market ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Sanaa, Yemen June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
A Palestinian man prepares traditional cakes at a sweet shop in the old city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Women buy bangles and other jewellery at a stall ahead of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Islamabad, Pakistan June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
A Muslim man holds his prayer mat at Bensonhurst Park ahead of Eid Al-Fitr prayers in Brooklyn, New York, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
People enjoy fairground attractions following Eid al-Fitr prayers, in Small Heath Park in Birmingham, Britain, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Afghan girls play on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
A Muslim attends Eid al-Fitr prayers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
People enjoy fairground attractions following Eid al-Fitr prayers, in Small Heath Park in Birmingham, Britain, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Children play with toy guns on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in the rebel-held town of Dael, Syria June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Boys look at a man standing on a horse on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in the rebel-held town of Dael, Syria June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
A Muslim woman participates in Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Muslim faithful attend Eid al-Fitr prayers behind a goal post inside the soccer stadium in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Muslims gather for Eid al-Fitr prayers in Small Heath Park in Birmingham, Britain, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
A soccer supporter attends an Eid al-Fitr prayers in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
An Afghan child rides on a swing as others look on during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
People enjoy fairground attractions following Eid al-Fitr prayers, in Small Heath Park in Birmingham, Britain, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at Bali Monument in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Tunisians Muslims await for the sighting of the moon, ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Tunis, Tunisia, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Cape Town Muslims pray as they gather for the sighting of the moon, ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Cape Town, South Africa June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
