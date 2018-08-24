Celebrating Eid in Rohingya refugee camps
A man pulls a human-powered Ferris wheel in the Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh August 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugee children ride on a swing ride on the day of Eid al-Adha in the Kutupalong refugee camp, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugee boys are pictured wearing masks on the day of Eid al-Adha in Kutupalong refugee camp, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee cries during Eid al-Adha prayer in Kutupalong refugee camp, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee checks children's dresses for sale ahead of Eid al-Adha in Kutupalong refugee camp, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee tailor prepares his sewing machine in Kutupalong refugee camp, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Ahmed Selim, a Rohingya refugee boy, organizes dresses after ironing them at a tailor in Kutupalong refugee camp, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee girl tries a new dress at a shop to celebrate the Eid al-Adha in Kutupalong refugee camp, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee blacksmith sharpens a knife, which will be used to slaughter cattle in Kutupalong refugee camp, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees buy knives, which will be used to slaughter cattle, ahead of Eid al-Adha in Kutupalong refugee camp, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees sit on a pile of brick fragments before the sacrificing of cows on the day of Eid al-Adha in Kutupalong refugee camp, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya children walk across a bamboo bridge in the morning wearing new clothes to celebrate Eid al-Adha in Kutupalong refugee camp, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya woman brushes her child's hair as they celebrate Eid al-Adha in Kutupalong refugee camp, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee boy tries on pants at a shop to celebrate Eid al-Adha in Kutupalong refugee camp, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugee children walk in the morning wearing new clothes on the second day of Eid al-Adha in the Balukhali refugee camp, August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugee children ride on human-powered Ferris wheels on the second day of Eid al-Adha in the Balukhali refugee camp, August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugee children smile while others ride on human-powered Ferris wheels on the second day of Eid al-Adha in the Balukhali refugee camp, August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees sit in a mosque as they offer Eid al-Adha prayers in the Kutupalong refugee camp, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees gather in a cattle market to trade cows ahead of Eid al-Adha in Kutupalong refugee camp, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugee children gather at a makeshift toy shop as they celebrate Eid al-Adha in Kutupalong refugee camp, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
