Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 16, 2017 | 2:15pm EDT

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, smiles as she stands in front of a makeshift photo booth in her family's backyard ahead of a graduation celebration and Iftar feast during Ramadan in Bayonne, New Jersey, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, smiles as she stands in front of a makeshift photo booth in her family's backyard ahead of a graduation celebration and Iftar feast...more

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, smiles as she stands in front of a makeshift photo booth in her family's backyard ahead of a graduation celebration and Iftar feast during Ramadan in Bayonne, New Jersey, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
1 / 13
Dina Sayedahmed gestures toward her friends as her father holds her graduation cake. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Dina Sayedahmed gestures toward her friends as her father holds her graduation cake. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Dina Sayedahmed gestures toward her friends as her father holds her graduation cake. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
2 / 13
Dina Sayedahmed is embraced as she poses for a selfie in her family's backyard. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Dina Sayedahmed is embraced as she poses for a selfie in her family's backyard. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Dina Sayedahmed is embraced as she poses for a selfie in her family's backyard. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
3 / 13
Halima Mahuoud, a Togolese Ghanaian American Muslim, smiles as she photographs her friend cutting cake. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Halima Mahuoud, a Togolese Ghanaian American Muslim, smiles as she photographs her friend cutting cake. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Halima Mahuoud, a Togolese Ghanaian American Muslim, smiles as she photographs her friend cutting cake. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
4 / 13
Dina Sayedahmed embraces a friend while holding props near a makeshift photo booth in her family's backyard. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Dina Sayedahmed embraces a friend while holding props near a makeshift photo booth in her family's backyard. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Dina Sayedahmed embraces a friend while holding props near a makeshift photo booth in her family's backyard. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
5 / 13
Dina Sayedahmed opens the doors of her house ahead of a graduation celebration and Iftar feast. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Dina Sayedahmed opens the doors of her house ahead of a graduation celebration and Iftar feast. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Dina Sayedahmed opens the doors of her house ahead of a graduation celebration and Iftar feast. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
6 / 13
Egyptian-born Muslim Americans Ahmed Sayedahmed and wife Sahar Sayedahmed grill meat and make preparations for a college graduation celebration and Iftar feast. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Egyptian-born Muslim Americans Ahmed Sayedahmed and wife Sahar Sayedahmed grill meat and make preparations for a college graduation celebration and Iftar feast. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Egyptian-born Muslim Americans Ahmed Sayedahmed and wife Sahar Sayedahmed grill meat and make preparations for a college graduation celebration and Iftar feast. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
7 / 13
Prayer rugs lie in the backyard. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Prayer rugs lie in the backyard. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Prayer rugs lie in the backyard. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
8 / 13
Ahmed Sayedahmed grills beef sausages. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Ahmed Sayedahmed grills beef sausages. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Ahmed Sayedahmed grills beef sausages. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
9 / 13
An imam leads the Maghrib sunset prayer for the family and friends of Dina Sayedahmed. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

An imam leads the Maghrib sunset prayer for the family and friends of Dina Sayedahmed. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
An imam leads the Maghrib sunset prayer for the family and friends of Dina Sayedahmed. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
10 / 13
A cake for Dina Sayedahmed rests on the dining table ahead of her graduation celebration and Iftar feast. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A cake for Dina Sayedahmed rests on the dining table ahead of her graduation celebration and Iftar feast. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A cake for Dina Sayedahmed rests on the dining table ahead of her graduation celebration and Iftar feast. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
11 / 13
Dina Sayedahmed cuts a cake with her parents. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Dina Sayedahmed cuts a cake with her parents. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Dina Sayedahmed cuts a cake with her parents. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
12 / 13
Friends and family gather in the backyard of the Sayedahmed family house. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Friends and family gather in the backyard of the Sayedahmed family house. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Friends and family gather in the backyard of the Sayedahmed family house. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Next Slideshows

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

Jun 16 2017
The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Jun 16 2017
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

Jun 16 2017
Congressional Baseball Game

Congressional Baseball Game

Democrats and Republicans took the field for the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park, a day after a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers...

Jun 16 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast