Pictures | Tue Mar 27, 2018

Celebrating Holy Week

Penitents take part in the Procession del Nazareno as Easter processions take place throughout Spain during Holy Week, in Bilbao, Spain March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
An actor, portraying Mary, takes part in the interactive street-theatre Passion play "Il-Mixja" (The Way), one of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter, in the grounds of Mount Carmel Mental Hospital in Attard, Malta March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
A penitent is seen before taking part in the "Procession del Prendimiento" of the students brotherhood in Oviedo, Spain, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Penitents line up in the yard of a school before taking part in the procession of "El Cautivo" brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A man dressed as a demon whips a resident during a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religius activities to mark the start of the Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Men dressed as demons participate in a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of the Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Costaleros of "Los Gitanos" brotherhood, (men who carry floats bearing the statue of Christ or the Virgin), traditionally known as "paso", take part in a procession during the Holy Week in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
A man dressed as Jesus Christ participates in a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of the Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Residents on a motorcycle ride past a penitent called "Morion" during the start of Holy Week celebrations in Pola Oriental Mindoro in Philippines March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Penitents of "Los Estudiantes" brotherhood wait for the start of the procession during Holy Week in Madrid, Spain, March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
An actor, portraying Jesus Christ, takes part in the interactive street-theatre Passion play "Il-Mixja" (The Way), one of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter, in the grounds of Mount Carmel Mental Hospital in Attard, Malta March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
A penitent called "Morion" greets residents during the start of Holy Week celebrations in Pola Oriental Mindoro in Philippines March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
