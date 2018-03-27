Celebrating Holy Week
Penitents take part in the Procession del Nazareno as Easter processions take place throughout Spain during Holy Week, in Bilbao, Spain March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent West
An actor, portraying Mary, takes part in the interactive street-theatre Passion play "Il-Mixja" (The Way), one of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter, in the grounds of Mount Carmel Mental Hospital in Attard, Malta March 25,...more
A penitent is seen before taking part in the "Procession del Prendimiento" of the students brotherhood in Oviedo, Spain, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Penitents line up in the yard of a school before taking part in the procession of "El Cautivo" brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man dressed as a demon whips a resident during a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religius activities to mark the start of the Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Men dressed as demons participate in a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of the Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Costaleros of "Los Gitanos" brotherhood, (men who carry floats bearing the statue of Christ or the Virgin), traditionally known as "paso", take part in a procession during the Holy Week in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, March 25, 2018....more
A man dressed as Jesus Christ participates in a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of the Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Residents on a motorcycle ride past a penitent called "Morion" during the start of Holy Week celebrations in Pola Oriental Mindoro in Philippines March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Penitents of "Los Estudiantes" brotherhood wait for the start of the procession during Holy Week in Madrid, Spain, March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An actor, portraying Jesus Christ, takes part in the interactive street-theatre Passion play "Il-Mixja" (The Way), one of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter, in the grounds of Mount Carmel Mental Hospital in Attard, Malta March...more
A penitent called "Morion" greets residents during the start of Holy Week celebrations in Pola Oriental Mindoro in Philippines March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
